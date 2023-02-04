Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Adani Enterprises Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    512599   INE423A01024

ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED

(512599)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2023-02-02
1584.20 INR   +1.25%
07:55aIndia's market regulator says markets stable amid Adani stock rout
RE
07:36aIndia Market Regulator Says During The Past Week, Unusual Price Movement In The Stocks Of A Business Conglomerate Has Been Observed - Statement
RE
07:10aIndia's Axis Bank says it is comfortable with exposure to Adani Group
RE
Adani Enterprises shelves $122 million bond plan - Bloomberg News

02/04/2023 | 05:05am EST
Feb 4 (Reuters) - Adani Enterprises Ltd has shelved a plan to raise as much as 10 billion Indian rupees ($121.65 million), Bloomberg News reported on Saturday.

The flagship firm of Indian billionaire Gautam Adani's empire had planned the public note issuance for January, working with Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd, AK Capital, JM Financial, and Trust Capital, but activity has now stopped, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

Adani Enterprises called off its $2.5 billion share sale in a dramatic reversal on Wednesday this week, after a rout sparked by a U.S. short-seller's criticisms wiped billions more off the value of the Indian tycoon's stocks.

The Indian markets regulator is already investigating the matter, including the crash in the company's shares, any irregularities in the now-shelved share sale and any possible price manipulation, Reuters reported this week.

A spokesperson for Adani Group did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment. Edelweiss, AK Capital also did not respond to requests for comment, while JM Financial and Trust Capital could not be reached.

A report by Hindenburg Research last week alleged improper use of offshore tax havens and stock manipulation by the Adani Group. It also raised concerns about high debt and the valuations of seven listed Adani companies. ($1 = 82.2060 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Jaiveer Singh Shekhawat in Bengaluru, Editing by Alexandra Hudson, William Maclean)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
A. K. CAPITAL SERVICES LIMITED 1.51% 456.65 End-of-day quote.-6.37%
ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED 1.25% 1584.2 End-of-day quote.-58.95%
ADANI PORTS & SPECIAL ECONOMIC ZONE LIMITED 7.87% 498.85 Delayed Quote.-39.02%
ADANI POWER LIMITED -5.00% 191.95 Delayed Quote.-35.92%
ADANI TRANSMISSION LIMITED -10.00% 1396.05 Delayed Quote.-46.08%
AMBUJA CEMENTS LIMITED 6.03% 373.7 End-of-day quote.-28.70%
EDELWEISS FINANCIAL SERVICES LIMITED -0.61% 65.3 Delayed Quote.1.95%
JM FINANCIAL LIMITED 0.46% 65.1 End-of-day quote.-9.14%
Financials
Sales 2023 717 B 8 716 M 8 716 M
Net income 2023 23 734 M 289 M 289 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 76,2x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 835 B 22 306 M 22 306 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,56x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,37x
Nbr of Employees 5 051
Free-Float 19,8%
