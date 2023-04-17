Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Adani Enterprises Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    512599   INE423A01024

ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED

(512599)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-16
1879.30 INR   +0.49%
04/17Adani Group debt increases 21% over past year - Bloomberg News
RE
04/13PFC-REC Reportedly Bid to Acquire Lanco Amarkantak Runs into Hurdles
CI
04/13Adani Enterprises : Airports April-23
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Adani Group debt increases 21% over past year - Bloomberg News

04/17/2023 | 11:21pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of the Adani Group is seen on one of its buildings in Ahmedabad

(Reuters) - Adani Group's debt pile rose almost 21% over the past year and the proportion held by global banks rose to nearly a third, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday.

Around 29% of the Indian conglomerate's borrowings were with global international banks at the end of March, the report added, citing people familiar with the company's inner workings and presentations to investors.

The Adani Group has been making moves to repay share pledges, bonds, and loans and has held roadshows with large investors and creditors to rebuild investor confidence and allay concerns about its debt after short-seller Hindenburg Research's critical report sparked a stock rout.

The Gautam Adani-led conglomerate has paid back at least $3 billion through the March quarter, lowering promoter-group pledges and settling bonds with three domestic mutual funds, Indian newspaper Mint said in a separate report on Monday.

The group also repaid at least 36.50 billion rupees ($445.31 million) worth of commercial papers, the report added.

The Adani Group did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

($1 = 81.9650 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Kanjyik Ghosh in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED 0.49% 1879.3 End-of-day quote.-51.31%
ADANI PORTS & SPECIAL ECONOMIC ZONE LIMITED 0.41% 667.4 Delayed Quote.-18.75%
ADANI POWER LIMITED 0.37% 190.1 Delayed Quote.-36.76%
ADANI TRANSMISSION LIMITED 1.00% 1049.8 Delayed Quote.-59.85%
AMBUJA CEMENTS LIMITED -0.27% 391.4 End-of-day quote.-25.32%
Financials
Sales 2023 717 B 8 741 M 8 741 M
Net income 2023 23 734 M 289 M 289 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 90,4x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 2 177 B 26 538 M 26 538 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,04x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,81x
Nbr of Employees 5 051
Free-Float 19,8%
Chart ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Adani Enterprises Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1 879,30 INR
Average target price 3 512,00 INR
Spread / Average Target 86,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rajesh Shantilal Adani Managing Director & Executive Director
Jugeshinder Singh Chief Financial Officer
Gautambhai Shantilal Adani Executive Chairman
Jatin R. Jalundhwala Secretary & Joint President-Legal
Hemant Madhusudan Nerurkar Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED-51.31%26 442
MITSUBISHI CORPORATION17.63%53 877
ITOCHU CORPORATION9.29%49 340
MITSUI & CO., LTD.11.29%47 354
MARUBENI CORPORATION29.17%24 824
SUMITOMO CORPORATION11.38%22 576
