  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  Bombay Stock Exchange
  Adani Enterprises Limited
  News
  Summary
ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED

(512599)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-16
1877.15 INR   +1.88%
Adani Group suspends work on $4.2 billion project in India's Gujarat - PTI

03/19/2023 | 04:00am EDT
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: The logo of the Adani group is seen on the facade of one of its buildings on the outskirts of Ahmedabad

(Reuters) - Adani Group has suspended work on a 349 billion rupee ($4.2 billion) petrochemical project at Mundra in India's western Gujarat state as it focuses on consolidating operations and addressing investor concerns after the Hindenburg shortseller report, according to the Press Trust of India.

The report was carried in the Economic Times on Sunday.

Adani Group did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for a comment.

($1 = 82.5200 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Jahnavi Nidumolu in Bengaluru; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)


© Reuters 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 717 B 8 679 M 8 679 M
Net income 2023 23 734 M 287 M 287 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 90,2x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 2 174 B 26 320 M 26 320 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,03x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,81x
Nbr of Employees 5 051
Free-Float 19,8%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1 877,15 INR
Average target price 3 512,00 INR
Spread / Average Target 87,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rajesh Shantilal Adani Managing Director & Executive Director
Jugeshinder Singh Chief Financial Officer
Gautambhai Shantilal Adani Executive Chairman
Jatin R. Jalundhwala Secretary & Joint President-Legal
Hemant Madhusudan Nerurkar Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED-51.36%26 320
MITSUBISHI CORPORATION8.29%50 454
ITOCHU CORPORATION-0.55%45 450
MITSUI & CO., LTD.-1.74%42 513
MARUBENI CORPORATION13.86%22 136
SUMITOMO CORPORATION2.09%21 093