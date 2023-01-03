Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Adani Enterprises Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    512599   INE423A01024

ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED

(512599)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2023-01-01
3840.70 INR   -0.48%
01:49aAdani lifts payout for NDTV open offer to match payment to founders
RE
2022NDTV founders resign from board after India's Adani takes control
RE
2022Indian Equities Witness Volatility on Last Trading Day of 2022; FMCG, Banks Top Laggards
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Adani lifts payout for NDTV open offer to match payment to founders

01/03/2023 | 01:49am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Indian billionaire Gautam Adani addresses delegates during the Bengal Global Business Summit in Kolkata

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Adani Enterprises said on Tuesday it will pay an additional 48.65 rupees per share to New Delhi Television Ltd investors who sold their shares to the conglomerate in its open offer for the news network.

This takes the offer price to 342.65 rupees per share, matching what Adani paid NDTV founders when they sold their stake to the conglomerate last week.

(Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED -0.48% 3840.7 End-of-day quote.-0.48%
NEW DELHI TELEVISION LIMITED 1.13% 343.6 Delayed Quote.-1.75%
All news about ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED
01:49aAdani lifts payout for NDTV open offer to match payment to founders
RE
2022NDTV founders resign from board after India's Adani takes control
RE
2022Indian Equities Witness Volatility on Last Trading Day of 2022; FMCG, Banks Top Laggard..
MT
2022Adani Enterprises Arm Picks 27% Stake in New Delhi Television
MT
2022Indian cos likely to raise funds via public issues in 2023 as cash tightens-bankers
RE
2022Indian tycoon Adani says Adani Group is financially strong- India Today
RE
2022Adani Enterprises : Trading Window
PU
2022Indian Equities End Lower Midweek; Titan Rises 3%
MT
2022Adani Enterprises Acquires India-Based Analytics Company
MT
2022Exclusive-India plans $2 billion incentive for green hydrogen industry - sources
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 717 B 8 664 M 8 664 M
Net income 2023 23 734 M 287 M 287 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 185x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 4 378 B 52 911 M 52 911 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 6,11x
Capi. / Sales 2024 5,65x
Nbr of Employees 5 051
Free-Float 19,8%
Chart ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Adani Enterprises Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 3 840,70 INR
Average target price 3 512,00 INR
Spread / Average Target -8,56%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rajesh Shantilal Adani Managing Director & Executive Director
Jugeshinder Singh Chief Financial Officer
Gautambhai Shantilal Adani Executive Chairman
Jatin R. Jalundhwala Secretary & Joint President-Legal
Hemant Madhusudan Nerurkar Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED-0.48%52 911
MITSUBISHI CORPORATION0.00%47 197
ITOCHU CORPORATION0.00%46 040
MITSUI & CO., LTD.0.00%44 726
SUMITOMO CORPORATION0.00%20 820
MARUBENI CORPORATION0.00%19 625