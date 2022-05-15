Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Adani Enterprises Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    512599   INE423A01024

ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED

(512599)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  05-12
2055.05 INR   +0.61%
Adani to become India's second-biggest cement maker with $10.5 bln Holcim deal

05/15/2022 | 01:38pm EDT
The logo of the Adani Group is seen on the facade of one of its buildings on the outskirts of Ahmedabad

May 15 (Reuters) - India's Adani Group acquired a controlling stake in Holcim AG's cement businesses in India in a $10.5 billion deal to become the second biggest cement producer in the country, Adani Group said in a statement on Sunday.

Asia's richest person Gautam Adani's conglomerate acquired 63.19% of Ambuja Cements Ltd and its subsidiary ACC in fierce bidding with local companies.

The divestment is the latest move by Holcim as it seeks to reduce its reliance on cement production, an industrial process which produces high levels of carbon emissions and has therefore deterred many environmentally-conscious investors.

In recent years the Switzerland-based company accelerated its efforts to get out of carbon-intensive cement making.

Ambuja and ACC have a combined capacity to produce at least 70 million tonnes of cement annually, second to UltraTech Cement which has 120 million tonnes capacity.

The Adani family, through an offshore special purpose vehicle, had entered into definitive agreements for the acquisition of Holcim Ltd’s entire stake in Ambuja and ACC, the Adani Group said in a statement.

Holcim said in a statement it had signed a binding agreement for the Adani Group to acquire Holcim's business in India, comprising its stake in Ambuja Cement, which owns a 50.05% interest in ACC, as well as its 4.48% direct stake in ACC. Holcim would receive nearly $6.4 billion for the stakes.

The Adani Group said it would acquire more shares through an open offer.

The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2022, Holcim said.

Adani Group's flagship firm Adani Enterprises Ltd has two cement subsidiaries. Adani Cementation Ltd plans to build an integrated facility in western Gujarat and Maharastra states, according to an official in the Adani group.

Ambuja Cement has 14 cement plants, employing 4,700 people. ACC has 17 cement plants and 78 ready mix concrete factories and employs 6,000 people.

Official sources said the latest deal was the biggest divestment since Holcim merged with French rival Lafarge in 2015.

Since then the company has been selling fringe parts of its business as it seeks to concentrate on North America and Europe.

Last year the company sold its Brazilian operation for $1.025 billion and it also exited the Philippines and Indonesia.

($1 = 1.0017 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Mrinmay Dey in Bengaluru, Rajendra Jadhav, Rupam Jain in Mumbai, John Revill in Zurich; Editing by Peter Graff and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ACC LTD -2.94% 2113.3 Delayed Quote.-4.62%
ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED 0.61% 2055.05 End-of-day quote.20.28%
AMBUJA CEMENTS LIMITED -3.79% 358.8 End-of-day quote.-4.97%
HOLCIM LTD 2.94% 47.29 Delayed Quote.1.68%
ULTRATECH CEMENT LIMITED 0.18% 6196.55 Delayed Quote.-18.37%
Financials
Sales 2022 598 B 7 719 M 7 719 M
Net income 2022 15 074 M 195 M 195 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 150x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 343 B 30 245 M 30 245 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,92x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,77x
Nbr of Employees 790
Free-Float 18,7%
Chart ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Adani Enterprises Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 2 055,05 INR
Average target price 2 062,00 INR
Spread / Average Target 0,34%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rajesh Shantilal Adani Managing Director & Executive Director
Jugeshinder Singh Chief Financial Officer
Gautambhai Shantilal Adani Executive Chairman
Jatin R. Jalundhwala Secretary & Joint President-Legal
Hemant Madhusudan Nerurkar Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED20.28%30 245
MITSUBISHI CORPORATION17.33%48 961
ITOCHU CORPORATION0.65%40 269
MITSUI & CO., LTD.13.09%38 157
SUMITOMO CORPORATION8.64%17 871
MARUBENI CORPORATION18.27%17 566