Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  MUMBAI STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Adani Enterprises Limited    512599   INE423A01024

ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED

(512599)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote MUMBAI STOCK EXCHANGE - 09/01
281.95 INR   +1.18%
08:11aAs coronavirus hits travel, Adani ready for India aviation growth
RE
08/31Adani arm eyes controlling interest in Mumbai Airport
RE
08/25Nifty, Sensex end flat as Reliance losses counter vaccine hopes
RE
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

As coronavirus hits travel, Adani ready for India aviation growth

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/02/2020 | 08:11am EDT
File photo of Indian billionaire Adani speaking during an interview with Reuters at his office in Ahmedabad

India's Adani Enterprises says it is well placed to build the infrastructure needed to support the country's expected aviation growth, which has been curtailed by the coronavirus crisis.

The company's chairman Gautam Adani made the comment on Wednesday, only days after Adani Airports said it had agreed to buy GVK Power & Infrastructure's majority stake in Mumbai International Airport (MIAL), to give it control of one of India's biggest and busiest transport gateways.

Adani did not mention the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on any growth plans. Global air travel has slumped since March, with government-imposed coronavirus restrictions and public wariness about travel hitting airports and airlines.

Credit rating agency Fitch in a note last month forecast consolidation in the Indian aviation sector and warned of a slow rebound in demand, with domestic passenger volume growth "in the single digits over the next few months".

Fitch also said that most Indian airlines reported passenger load factors of 50%-60% in July, versus 80%-90% last year.

India plans to build 200 additional airports and handle more than a billion domestic and international passengers, Adani said in a statement, adding that over this period India's top 30 cities are expected to require two airports.

"Adani Airports sees itself well-positioned to help build the infrastructure platform required," he said.

Adani Airports, a unit of Adani Enterprises, last year won the mandate to modernise and operate six airports in large Indian cities including Ahmedabad and Jaipur in the west and Guwahati in the east. These are major business or tourism hubs.

Adani said the acquisition of Mumbai airport, along with the other six, will give the group a "transformational platform" and create strategic opportunities for its other businesses.

Adani Group, an industrial conglomerate with revenues of over $15 billion, has businesses across power, gas distribution, renewable energy, logistics, ports, roads and rail.

By Aditi Shah

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED 1.18% 281.95 End-of-day quote.35.59%
ADANI PORTS & SPECIAL ECONOMIC ZONE -1.95% 348.8 End-of-day quote.-4.70%
ADANI POWER LIMITED 4.16% 38.8 End-of-day quote.-37.22%
GVK POWER & INFRASTRUCTURE LIMITED 4.96% 3.6 End-of-day quote.-10.45%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED
08:11aAs coronavirus hits travel, Adani ready for India aviation growth
RE
08/31Adani arm eyes controlling interest in Mumbai Airport
RE
08/25Nifty, Sensex end flat as Reliance losses counter vaccine hopes
RE
08/20ADANI ENTERPRISES : Defective Appointment Of Arbitrators
AQ
08/06India's Adani not interested in domestic coal mine auctions - CFO
RE
08/05Total's Indian joint-venture to seek fuel retailing license
RE
07/13ADANI CLAIMS CARMICHAEL COAL WIN, BU : Russell
RE
07/10Adani Australia chief to step down as coal prices tank
RE
06/23BHP Group hires JP Morgan to sell Australian thermal coal mine - sources
RE
03/23ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 394 B 5 399 M 5 399 M
Net income 2021 10 454 M 143 M 143 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 29,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 310 B 4 248 M 4 244 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,79x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,72x
Nbr of Employees 597
Free-Float 22,5%
Chart ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Adani Enterprises Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 204,00 INR
Last Close Price 281,95 INR
Spread / Highest target -27,6%
Spread / Average Target -27,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rajesh Shantilal Adani Managing Director & Executive Director
Gautambhai Shantilal Adani Executive Chairman
Jugeshinder Singh Chief Financial Officer
Pranav Vinodbhai Adani Executive Director
Hemant Madhusudan Nerurkar Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED35.59%4 248
ITOCHU CORPORATION8.98%38 787
MITSUBISHI CORPORATION-10.66%36 084
MITSUI & CO., LTD.0.31%31 008
SUMITOMO CORPORATION-13.79%16 510
SAMSUNG C&T CORPORATION1.84%15 355
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group