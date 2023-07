Today at 09:26 am

July 23 (Reuters) -

* BAIN CAPITAL TO ACQUIRE AND INVEST IN ADANI CAPITAL'S GROWTH- STATEMENT

* BAIN- INCLUDES SIGNIFICANT SUPPORT AND REINVESTMENT FROM GAURAV GUPTA, WHO WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS MD & CEO

* BAIN- ENTERED INTO A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE 90% OF ADANI CAPITAL AND ADANI HOUSING

* BAIN- TRANSACTION WILL BUY OUT 100 PERCENT OF THE ADANI FAMILY'S PRIVATE INVESTMENTS IN THE COMPANY

* BAIN- ALSO COMMITTED $120 MILLION IN PRIMARY CAPITAL TO FACILITATE THE COMPANY'S ONGOING GROWTH.

* BAIN- ALSO IMMEDIATELY MAKING AVAILABLE TO THE COMPANY A LIQUIDITY LINE $50 MILLION IN THE FORM OF NON-CONVERTIBLE DEBENTURES.

* BAIN- TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN Q4 2023