Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Adani Enterprises Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    512599   INE423A01024

ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED

(512599)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange - 02/08
1714.25 INR   -1.01%
05:25aBanks, automakers drive Indian shares higher ahead of cenbank decision
RE
02/06Adani Enterprises JV Forms New Subsidiary for Setting Up Data Centers
MT
01/23ADANI ENTERPRISES : Updates
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Banks, automakers drive Indian shares higher ahead of cenbank decision

02/09/2022 | 05:25am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A man walks past the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai

BENGALURU, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Indian shares ended sharply higher on Wednesday, lifted by automakers and bank stocks, with investor focus fixed on the central bank's monetary policy decision due Thursday.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index was up 1.14% at 17,463.8, while the S&P BSE Sensex gained 1.14% to 58,465.97.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is expected to hold its repo rate steady but increase its reverse repo rate as part of a process to reduce surplus liquidity poured into markets earlier in the pandemic.

Traders are also eyeing the RBI's commentary on inflation outlook and will seek details on how it plans to support the bond market in absorbing the government's record borrowing program.

The 10-year benchmark bond yield slipped to 6.80% from Tuesday's close of 6.81%, while the rupee weakened 0.08% to 74.8075 against the dollar.

Stock markets in Asia and Europe also rose on Wednesday amid indications that tensions between the West and Russia over Ukraine may be easing.

In Mumbai, the blue-chip stock indexes are around 0.7% higher on the month and have turned positive for the year with Wednesday's gains.

The Nifty Auto index led gains among sub-indexes, rising 2.2% as top automaker Maruti Suzuki jumped 4.1% to its best closing level since August 2018.

Rate-sensitive bank stocks added 1.5%, boosted by a 2.5% rise in heavyweight private sector lender HDFC Bank .

The Nifty Metal index surged 1.9%, as Adani Enterprises and Coal India climbed 3.9% and 5.4%, respectively.

Bharti Airtel settled 1.5% higher after the telecom operator said it expects another round of tariff hikes this year.

Pharmaceutical firm Abbott India surged 7.1% after reporting higher profit and revenue for the December quarter.

Edible oil refiner Adani Wilmar closed 20% stronger, extending gains a day after a solid market debut. (Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; additional reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ABBOTT INDIA LIMITED -1.24% 15575.5 End-of-day quote.-20.01%
ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED -1.01% 1714.25 End-of-day quote.0.33%
ADANI WILMAR LIMITED 16.63% 268.25 End-of-day quote.0.00%
BANK OF INDIA LIMITED -0.78% 57.3 End-of-day quote.11.59%
BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED 0.33% 708.85 End-of-day quote.3.66%
COAL INDIA LIMITED 5.41% 168.6 Delayed Quote.9.52%
HDFC BANK LIMITED 2.45% 1497.6 Delayed Quote.-1.19%
HINDUSTAN COPPER LIMITED -2.97% 137.2 End-of-day quote.10.07%
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD 4.07% 8949.45 Delayed Quote.15.79%
NATIONAL ALUMINIUM COMPANY LIMITED 0.00% 119 End-of-day quote.17.94%
NIFTY 50 1.14% 17463.8 Delayed Quote.-0.81%
NIFTY 500 1.07% 15016.35 Delayed Quote.-0.84%
NIFTY IT -1.31% 34983.3 Delayed Quote.-10.54%
S&P GSCI ALUMINUM INDEX 0.31% 203.6781 Delayed Quote.11.94%
SENSEX 30 1.14% 58465.97 Real-time Quote.-0.76%
All news about ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED
05:25aBanks, automakers drive Indian shares higher ahead of cenbank decision
RE
02/06Adani Enterprises JV Forms New Subsidiary for Setting Up Data Centers
MT
01/23ADANI ENTERPRISES : Updates
PU
01/21India's Adani Wilmar sets IPO price band at 218-230 rupees a share
RE
01/21Tatas, Adani Reportedly Set to Bid Third Time for Up Power Transco
CI
01/21Wilmar Files Prospectus for Indian JV's IPO
MT
01/13South Korea's POSCO, India's Adani eye steel mill project in $5-billion pact
RE
01/13ADANI ENTERPRISES : POSCO & Adani sign MoU for Integrated Steel Mill
PU
01/13Adani Group, POSCO Mull Integrated Steel Mill in Gujarat, India
MT
01/12South Korea's POSCO, India's Adani eye steel mill project in $5-bln pact
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 463 B 6 196 M 6 196 M
Net income 2022 14 581 M 195 M 195 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 129x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 885 B 25 230 M 25 230 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,07x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,65x
Nbr of Employees 790
Free-Float 75,4%
Chart ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Adani Enterprises Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1 714,25 INR
Average target price 1 300,00 INR
Spread / Average Target -24,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rajesh Shantilal Adani Managing Director & Executive Director
Jugeshinder Singh Chief Financial Officer
Gautambhai Shantilal Adani Executive Chairman
Jatin R. Jalundhwala Secretary & Joint President-Legal
Hemant Madhusudan Nerurkar Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED0.33%25 230
MITSUBISHI CORPORATION9.78%51 197
ITOCHU CORPORATION7.65%48 555
MITSUI & CO., LTD.9.73%41 642
SUMITOMO CORPORATION9.09%20 056
MARUBENI CORPORATION6.34%17 891