Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Adani Enterprises Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    512599   INE423A01024

ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED

(512599)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2023-01-26
2762.15 INR   -18.52%
04:19aExclusive: Bankers on Adani $2.5 billion share sale consider delay, price cut after rout
RE
03:56aBankers on india's adani enterprises $2.5 bln share sa…
RE
01/27MSCI seeks feedback on Adani Group over Hindenburg report
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Exclusive: Bankers on Adani $2.5 billion share sale consider delay, price cut after rout

01/28/2023 | 04:19am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The logo of the Adani Group is seen on the facade of its Corporate House on the outskirts of Ahmedabad

(Refiles to fix garbled bylines)

By Sriram Mani and Jayshree P Upadhyay

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Bankers on the $2.5 billion share sale of India's Adani Enterprises are considering extending the sale or cutting the issue price after shares plunged on a U.S. short seller's report, said three people familiar with the deal.

Among the options the bankers are considering are to extend the Tuesday closing date for the subscription of the issue by four days, the sources told Reuters on Saturday.

Seven listed companies of the conglomerate controlled by one of the world's richest men, Gautam Adani, have lost a combined $48 billion in market value since Hindenburg Research on Tuesday flagged concerns about debt levels and the use of tax havens.

The Adani Group has called the report baseless and said it was considering taking action against Hindenburg.

Friday's 20% fall in shares of group flagship Adani Enterprises dragged it 11% below the minimum offer price of the secondary sale. On first day of retail bidding on Friday, the issue was subscribed around 1%, raising concerns over whether it would be able to proceed.

"Everyone was shocked. They did not expect such a poor response," one source said.

Adani Group did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Adani had set a floor price of 3,112 rupees ($38.22) a share and a cap of 3,276 rupees, but Adani Enterprises closed on Friday 2,761.45 rupees.

The other option being considered is lowering the price, the sources said, with one saying it could be cut by as much as 10%.

A decision was expected on Monday, the sources said.

"Revision in price band or time extension of public issue can technically be undertaken with a newspaper advertisement and issuing an addendum," said Sumit Agrawal, managing partner at Regstreet Law Advisors and a former officer of the Indian capital markets regulator.

At the end of the first day of the share sale, investors, mostly retail, had bid for around 470,160 of the 45.5 million shares on offer, according to Indian stock exchange data.

The sale is being managed by Jefferies, India's SBI Capital Markets, and ICICI Securities among others. They did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

A fourth source said Adani management is also discussing the share sale internally to decide on next steps.

The Hindenburg report questioned how the Adani Group used entities in offshore tax havens such as Mauritius and the Caribbean islands. It said key listed Adani companies had "substantial debt", which put the entire group on a "precarious financial footing".

(Reporting by Sriram Mani and Jayshree P Upadhyay; Editing by Aditya Kalra and William Mallard)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED -18.52% 2762.15 End-of-day quote.-28.43%
ADANI PORTS & SPECIAL ECONOMIC ZONE LIMITED -16.29% 596.95 Delayed Quote.-27.03%
ADANI POWER LIMITED -5.00% 247.95 Delayed Quote.-17.23%
ADANI TRANSMISSION LIMITED -20.00% 2014.2 Delayed Quote.-22.21%
AMBUJA CEMENTS LIMITED -17.16% 381.15 End-of-day quote.-27.28%
ICICI SECURITIES LIMITED -0.90% 490.7 Delayed Quote.-1.34%
All news about ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED
04:19aExclusive: Bankers on Adani $2.5 billion share sale consider delay, price cut ..
RE
03:56aBankers on india's adani enterprises $2.5 bln share sa…
RE
01/27MSCI seeks feedback on Adani Group over Hindenburg report
RE
01/27MSCI Seeks Feedback On Adani Group And Associated Securities - Statement
RE
01/27Industrial Up After PCE Data -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
01/27Stocks, dollar gain on allure of Fed soft landing
RE
01/27Stocks, dollar edge up on Fed soft landing hopes
RE
01/27India's Gautam Adani: Asia's richest man in the eye of a storm
RE
01/27Stocks, dollar edge up as data keeps Fed on track
RE
01/27North American Morning Briefing: Inflation Data Eyed; Gl..
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 717 B 8 794 M 8 794 M
Net income 2023 23 734 M 291 M 291 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 133x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 3 199 B 39 240 M 39 240 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 4,46x
Capi. / Sales 2024 4,13x
Nbr of Employees 5 051
Free-Float 19,8%
Chart ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Adani Enterprises Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 2 762,15 INR
Average target price 3 512,00 INR
Spread / Average Target 27,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rajesh Shantilal Adani Managing Director & Executive Director
Jugeshinder Singh Chief Financial Officer
Gautambhai Shantilal Adani Executive Chairman
Jatin R. Jalundhwala Secretary & Joint President-Legal
Hemant Madhusudan Nerurkar Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED-28.43%39 240
MITSUBISHI CORPORATION3.83%49 632
ITOCHU CORPORATION1.45%47 349
MITSUI & CO., LTD.1.66%46 011
SUMITOMO CORPORATION7.47%22 711
MARUBENI CORPORATION6.80%21 186