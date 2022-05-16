Log in
    512599   INE423A01024

ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED

(512599)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  05-12
2055.05 INR   +0.61%
Holcim looking at 10 acquisition targets - CEO

05/16/2022 | 02:03am EDT
Swiss cement maker Holcim logo is seen in Basel

ZURICH (Reuters) - Holcim is examining 10 acquisitions with the ability to buy large and small companies, Chief Executive Jan Jenisch said on Monday, after the Swiss cementmaker agreed to sell its Indian operations to Adani Group in a $10.5 billion deal.

"We are growing at quite a fast pace and the plan is, the proceeds from the divestment, we will continue to accelerate our strategy 2025 and acquire new companies," Jenisch told reporters.

"At the moment we have around 10 transactions being checked by us, being negotiated by us. They are small transactions, they are bigger transactions," he added. "We are ready for another Firestone," he said, referring to the $3.4 billion acquisition Holcim made last year.

(Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Michael Shields)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 598 B 7 719 M 7 719 M
Net income 2022 15 074 M 195 M 195 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 150x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 343 B 30 245 M 30 245 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,92x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,77x
Nbr of Employees 790
Free-Float 18,7%
Managers and Directors
Rajesh Shantilal Adani Managing Director & Executive Director
Jugeshinder Singh Chief Financial Officer
Gautambhai Shantilal Adani Executive Chairman
Jatin R. Jalundhwala Secretary & Joint President-Legal
Hemant Madhusudan Nerurkar Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED20.28%30 245
MITSUBISHI CORPORATION17.33%48 961
ITOCHU CORPORATION0.65%40 269
MITSUI & CO., LTD.13.09%38 157
SUMITOMO CORPORATION8.64%17 871
MARUBENI CORPORATION18.27%17 566