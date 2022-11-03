Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Adani Enterprises Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    512599   INE423A01024

ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED

(512599)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-01
3578.00 INR   +0.07%
12:10aINDIA STOCKS-Indian shares decline as Fed keeps hawkish stance
RE
11/02Indian shares set for lower opening as Fed keeps hawkish stance
RE
11/01India's Adani Ports Q2 profit jumps as cargo volumes surge
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares decline as Fed keeps hawkish stance

11/03/2022 | 12:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BENGALURU, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Indian shares opened lower in early trades on Thursday, following losses in other Asian equities and Wall Street overnight after the U.S. Federal Reserve threw cold water on hopes slowing the pace of interest rate hikes.

The NSE Nifty 50 index decline 0.34% at 18,022.05 as of 0350 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.34% at 60,699.94.

The Fed raised rates by 75 basis points on Wednesday as widely expected and said its battle against inflation will require borrowing costs to rise further. On moving to smaller rate increases, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said "that time is coming and it may come as soon as the December meeting," while adding "no decision has been made" yet.

The Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), scheduled to meet later in the day, is likely to discuss its response to the government after failing to meet its inflation target for three quarters in a row. However, Governor Shaktikanta Das said the RBI would not immediately make details of its report public.

In domestic trading, Nifty IT fell over 1% and was the top loser among other sectors.

Adani Enterprises Ltd, Adani Wilmar Ltd, and Hero Motocorp Ltd were up between 0.5% and 0.7%, respectively, ahead of their quarterly results later in the day. ($1 = 82.7120 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil and Janane Venkatraman)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED 0.07% 3578 End-of-day quote.109.42%
ADANI WILMAR LIMITED -2.47% 698.75 End-of-day quote.0.00%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.53% 0.6369 Delayed Quote.-11.90%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.28% 1.1413 Delayed Quote.-15.09%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.27% 0.73053 Delayed Quote.-7.18%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.18% 0.98301 Delayed Quote.-13.68%
HERO MOTOCORP LIMITED -1.05% 2642.1 End-of-day quote.7.35%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.20% 0.012066 Delayed Quote.-9.86%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.43% 0.58352 Delayed Quote.-14.48%
NIFTY 50 -0.20% 18052.9 Delayed Quote.4.56%
NIFTY IT 1.89% 28800.7 Delayed Quote.-24.37%
SENSEX BSE30 -0.35% 60906.09 Real-time Quote.4.55%
All news about ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED
12:10aINDIA STOCKS-Indian shares decline as Fed keeps hawkish stance
RE
11/02Indian shares set for lower opening as Fed keeps hawkish stance
RE
11/01India's Adani Ports Q2 profit jumps as cargo volumes surge
RE
11/01INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares close at over nine-month high; Fed in focus
RE
11/01Indian Indices Continue Winning Streak on Tuesday; Adani Enterprises Jumps 6%
MT
10/21Adani Group Said to Mull Possible $10 Billion Fund-Raising, Bloomberg Reports
DJ
10/21Indian billionaire Adani looks to raise $10 billion debt - Bloomberg News
RE
10/21Indian firms' fundraise via public bond sales to double in H2 -analysts
RE
10/20Indian Indices Close on Positive Note on Thursday; UPL Jumps 5%
MT
10/20Adani Reportedly in Talks to Acquire Stake in Joint Venture of Indamer Aviation and AAR..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 684 B 8 272 M 8 272 M
Net income 2023 17 985 M 217 M 217 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 218x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 4 079 B 49 297 M 49 297 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 5,96x
Capi. / Sales 2024 5,67x
Nbr of Employees 5 051
Free-Float 20,1%
Chart ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Adani Enterprises Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 3 578,00 INR
Average target price 2 800,00 INR
Spread / Average Target -21,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rajesh Shantilal Adani Managing Director & Executive Director
Jugeshinder Singh Chief Financial Officer
Gautambhai Shantilal Adani Executive Chairman
Jatin R. Jalundhwala Secretary & Joint President-Legal
Hemant Madhusudan Nerurkar Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED109.42%49 347
MITSUBISHI CORPORATION15.58%41 614
ITOCHU CORPORATION13.19%39 433
MITSUI & CO., LTD.27.74%36 872
SUMITOMO CORPORATION16.20%16 681
MARUBENI CORPORATION22.02%15 821