INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares dip on weak global cues; autos, FMCG stocks slide

BENGALURU, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Indian shares opened lower on Tuesday on fears of a recession in the U.S. and a surge in COVID-19 cases in China, which has offset optimism over loosening strict pandemic restrictions.

The Nifty 50 index was down 0.54% at 18,317.75, as of 09:20 a.m. IST, and the S&P BSE Sensex opened 0.57% lower to 61,456.

Barring Adani Enterprises and State Bank of India, all the other 48 constituents in Nifty 50 logged losses.

All the major sectoral indices declined with auto , FMCG, information technology and metal stocks shedding over 0.5%.

Among individual stocks, Dabur India fell over 2.5% on a report that its promoters are planning to sell shares worth 8 billion rupees ($96.71 million).

Wall Street equities extended losses for the fourth day in a row, as risk-off sentiment prevailed in the pre-holiday week. Investors await key macroeconomic data due later this week - housing starts, existing home sales, consumer spending and inflation - for cues into the extent of the Fed policy's impact.

Asian markets declined on weak cues, such as a surge in new COVID-19 infections in China and weak macroeconomic indicators, with MSCI Asia ex Japan falling 0.54%. China's business confidence fell to its lowest in nearly a decade. ($1 = 82.7200 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)