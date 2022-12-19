INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares dip on weak global cues; autos, FMCG stocks slide

BENGALURU, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Indian shares opened lower
on Tuesday on fears of a recession in the U.S. and a surge in
COVID-19 cases in China, which has offset optimism over
loosening strict pandemic restrictions.
The Nifty 50 index was down 0.54% at 18,317.75, as
of 09:20 a.m. IST, and the S&P BSE Sensex opened 0.57%
lower to 61,456.
Barring Adani Enterprises and State Bank of
India, all the other 48 constituents in Nifty 50 logged
losses.
All the major sectoral indices declined with auto
, FMCG, information technology
and metal stocks shedding over 0.5%.
Among individual stocks, Dabur India fell over
2.5% on a report that its promoters are planning to sell shares
worth 8 billion rupees ($96.71 million).
Wall Street equities extended losses for the fourth day in a
row, as risk-off sentiment prevailed in the pre-holiday week.
Investors await key macroeconomic data due later this week -
housing starts, existing home sales, consumer spending and
inflation - for cues into the extent of the Fed policy's impact.
Asian markets declined on weak cues, such as a surge in new
COVID-19 infections in China and weak macroeconomic indicators,
with MSCI Asia ex Japan falling 0.54%. China's
business confidence fell to its lowest in nearly a decade.
($1 = 82.7200 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by
Janane Venkatraman)