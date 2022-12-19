Advanced search
    512599   INE423A01024

ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED

(512599)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-12-18
4081.30 INR   +2.57%
12/19INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares dip on weak global cues; autos, FMCG stocks slide
RE
12/18Adani Enterprises Data Center JV Forms New Subsidiary
MT
12/16Adani Enterprises : AAHL Presentation
PU
INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares dip on weak global cues; autos, FMCG stocks slide

12/19/2022 | 11:05pm EST
BENGALURU, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Indian shares opened lower on Tuesday on fears of a recession in the U.S. and a surge in COVID-19 cases in China, which has offset optimism over loosening strict pandemic restrictions.

The Nifty 50 index was down 0.54% at 18,317.75, as of 09:20 a.m. IST, and the S&P BSE Sensex opened 0.57% lower to 61,456.

Barring Adani Enterprises and State Bank of India, all the other 48 constituents in Nifty 50 logged losses.

All the major sectoral indices declined with auto , FMCG, information technology and metal stocks shedding over 0.5%.

Among individual stocks, Dabur India fell over 2.5% on a report that its promoters are planning to sell shares worth 8 billion rupees ($96.71 million).

Wall Street equities extended losses for the fourth day in a row, as risk-off sentiment prevailed in the pre-holiday week. Investors await key macroeconomic data due later this week - housing starts, existing home sales, consumer spending and inflation - for cues into the extent of the Fed policy's impact.

Asian markets declined on weak cues, such as a surge in new COVID-19 infections in China and weak macroeconomic indicators, with MSCI Asia ex Japan falling 0.54%. China's business confidence fell to its lowest in nearly a decade. ($1 = 82.7200 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED 2.57% 4081.3 End-of-day quote.138.88%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.79% 0.66555 Delayed Quote.-7.89%
BANK OF INDIA LIMITED -1.21% 89.95 End-of-day quote.75.17%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.13% 1.21389 Delayed Quote.-10.13%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.20% 0.73103 Delayed Quote.-7.70%
DABUR INDIA LIMITED -2.67% 573.35 Delayed Quote.-0.05%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.04% 1.0607 Delayed Quote.-6.91%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.17% 0.012089 Delayed Quote.-9.96%
MSCI AC ASIA EX JAPAN (STRD) -0.25% 621.783 Real-time Quote.-21.02%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.53% 0.63242 Delayed Quote.-6.81%
NIFTY 50 -0.99% 18231.1 Delayed Quote.5.27%
SENSEX BSE30 0.76% 61806.19 Real-time Quote.6.10%
STATE BK OF INDIA -0.27% 602.55 Delayed Quote.31.03%
Financials
Sales 2023 717 B 8 674 M 8 674 M
Net income 2023 23 734 M 287 M 287 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 196x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 4 653 B 56 288 M 56 288 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 6,49x
Capi. / Sales 2024 6,01x
Nbr of Employees 5 051
Free-Float 19,8%
Chart ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Adani Enterprises Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 4 081,30 INR
Average target price 3 512,00 INR
Spread / Average Target -13,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rajesh Shantilal Adani Managing Director & Executive Director
Jugeshinder Singh Chief Financial Officer
Gautambhai Shantilal Adani Executive Chairman
Jatin R. Jalundhwala Secretary & Joint President-Legal
Hemant Madhusudan Nerurkar Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED138.88%54 816
MITSUBISHI CORPORATION20.45%46 779
ITOCHU CORPORATION21.06%45 640
MITSUI & CO., LTD.46.17%44 595
SUMITOMO CORPORATION32.46%20 608
MARUBENI CORPORATION39.53%19 526