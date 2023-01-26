INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares fall as financials slide; Adani stocks tumble

BENGALURU, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Indian shares opened lower
on Friday as financials sustained the slide on risk aversion due
to Hindenburg's report on the books of Adani group companies,
which offset easing concerns of recession in the U.S.
The Nifty 50 index was down 1.14% at 17,683.40 as of
10:15 a.m. IST, while the S&P BSE Sensex fell 1.25% to
59,451.92.
The Nifty financial index, which fell 2.13% in
the previous session, has lost 2.25% as of 10:15 a.m. IST,
dragging the markets down, while oil & gas stocks
declined over 3.5% with an uptick in crude prices.
Rising oil prices pose a risk to India, one of the largest
importers of the commodity.
Stocks of seven Adani companies tumbled between 2% and 17%
after falling between 1.5% and 9% on Wednesday when Hindenburg,
a well-known U.S. short-seller, said in a report that key listed
companies in the group controlled by billionaire Gautam Adani
had "substantial debt."
Adani Ports and Adani Enterprises were
the top losers on Nifty 50 on Friday, ahead of a 200 billion
rupees ($2.45 billion) follow-on public offer (FPO) of flagship
Adani Enterprises, which begins later in the day and
ends on Jan. 31.
The slide in financials and oil stocks overshadowed the
positive macro data from the United States. The world's largest
economy grew faster than expected in the fourth quarter as
consumers boosted spending on goods, data showed.
Wall Street overnight ended in the positive territory as
strong U.S. economic data eased recession worries. In other
Asian markets, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares
outside Japan were up 0.10%.
Investors will shift focus to the Union budget on Feb. 1,
with the government's fiscal consolidation path and borrowing
calendar for fiscal 2024 set to be triggers.
On the flipside, auto stocks advanced over 2%,
led by gains in Bajaj Auto and Tata Motors after strong third
quarter earnings reports.
($1 = 81.6500 Indian rupees)
