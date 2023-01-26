Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Adani Enterprises Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    512599   INE423A01024

ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED

(512599)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2023-01-24
3389.85 INR   -1.54%
12:59aINDIA STOCKS-Adani Group fallout drags Indian shares to 3-month low
RE
12:01aIndia banks' exposure to Adani Group is limited - CLSA, Jefferies
RE
01/26INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares fall as financials slide; Adani stocks tumble
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Summary

INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares fall as financials slide; Adani stocks tumble

01/26/2023 | 11:58pm EST
BENGALURU, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Indian shares opened lower on Friday as financials sustained the slide on risk aversion due to Hindenburg's report on the books of Adani group companies, which offset easing concerns of recession in the U.S.

The Nifty 50 index was down 1.14% at 17,683.40 as of 10:15 a.m. IST, while the S&P BSE Sensex fell 1.25% to 59,451.92.

The Nifty financial index, which fell 2.13% in the previous session, has lost 2.25% as of 10:15 a.m. IST, dragging the markets down, while oil & gas stocks declined over 3.5% with an uptick in crude prices.

Rising oil prices pose a risk to India, one of the largest importers of the commodity.

Stocks of seven Adani companies tumbled between 2% and 17% after falling between 1.5% and 9% on Wednesday when Hindenburg, a well-known U.S. short-seller, said in a report that key listed companies in the group controlled by billionaire Gautam Adani had "substantial debt."

Adani Ports and Adani Enterprises were the top losers on Nifty 50 on Friday, ahead of a 200 billion rupees ($2.45 billion) follow-on public offer (FPO) of flagship Adani Enterprises, which begins later in the day and ends on Jan. 31.

The slide in financials and oil stocks overshadowed the positive macro data from the United States. The world's largest economy grew faster than expected in the fourth quarter as consumers boosted spending on goods, data showed.

Wall Street overnight ended in the positive territory as strong U.S. economic data eased recession worries. In other Asian markets, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan were up 0.10%.

Investors will shift focus to the Union budget on Feb. 1, with the government's fiscal consolidation path and borrowing calendar for fiscal 2024 set to be triggers.

On the flipside, auto stocks advanced over 2%, led by gains in Bajaj Auto and Tata Motors after strong third quarter earnings reports.

($1 = 81.6500 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran and Rama Venkat in Bengaluru;Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED -1.54% 3389.85 End-of-day quote.-12.17%
ADANI PORTS & SPECIAL ECONOMIC ZONE LIMITED -7.70% 655.2 Delayed Quote.-12.83%
ADANI POWER LIMITED -5.00% 247.95 Delayed Quote.-12.87%
ADANI TRANSMISSION LIMITED -16.73% 2089.35 Delayed Quote.-2.76%
AMBUJA CEMENTS LIMITED -7.71% 460.1 End-of-day quote.-12.21%
BAJAJ AUTO LIMITED 0.84% 3717.4 End-of-day quote.2.80%
BRENT OIL 0.22% 87.61 Delayed Quote.0.61%
NIFTY 50 -1.08% 17694.2 Delayed Quote.-1.18%
SENSEX BSE30 -1.27% 60205.06 Real-time Quote.-1.04%
TATA MOTORS LIMITED -0.73% 419 End-of-day quote.7.96%
WTI 0.31% 81.335 Delayed Quote.-0.46%
Analyst Recommendations on ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED
Financials
Sales 2023 717 B 8 797 M 8 797 M
Net income 2023 23 734 M 291 M 291 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 163x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 3 926 B 48 176 M 48 176 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 5,48x
Capi. / Sales 2024 5,07x
Nbr of Employees 5 051
Free-Float 19,8%
Chart ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Adani Enterprises Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 3 389,85 INR
Average target price 3 512,00 INR
Spread / Average Target 3,60%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rajesh Shantilal Adani Managing Director & Executive Director
Jugeshinder Singh Chief Financial Officer
Gautambhai Shantilal Adani Executive Chairman
Jatin R. Jalundhwala Secretary & Joint President-Legal
Hemant Madhusudan Nerurkar Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED-12.17%48 176
MITSUBISHI CORPORATION3.78%49 645
ITOCHU CORPORATION0.36%46 876
MITSUI & CO., LTD.1.48%45 962
SUMITOMO CORPORATION6.06%22 429
MARUBENI CORPORATION5.12%20 867