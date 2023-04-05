India plans green hydrogen incentives of at least 10% of cost - source

NEW DELHI, April 6 (Reuters) - India plans to give green
hydrogen fuel producers incentives worth at least 10% of their
costs under a $2 billion scheme set to begin before the end of
June, a top government official said.
New Delhi this year approved a 174.9 billion rupee incentive
plan to promote green hydrogen in a bid to cut carbon dioxide
emissions and become a major exporter in the sector.
The government will give incentives worth at least 30 Indian
rupees per kg for production of green hydrogen fuel, the
official, who is directly involved but did not want to be
identified because the discussions are private, told Reuters.
The cost of manufacturing green hydrogen, which is made
using renewable energy rather than power derived from fossil
fuels, in India is currently at about 300 rupees per kg.
In response to a query from Reuters, India's Renewable
Energy Secretary Bhupinder Singh Bhalla said the incentives will
be awarded through a competitive bidding process, and the
incentive amount will taper down annually.
"Draft concept notes on the programme have been
circulated to industry chambers and associations for
consultations," he said.
Of the total incentive plan for the sector, the government
will award about 130 billion rupees for producing green hydrogen
and rest will be for manufacturing electrolysers, which are used
to split hydrogen and oxygen molecules using electricity.
India has set targets for half of its installed electricity
capacity to be from non-fossil fuel sources by 2030 and for the
country to attain net-zero carbon emissions by 2070.
The government will start the bidding for firms seeking
incentives before the end of this quarter, the source said,
adding that the government expects to support 3.6 million tonnes
of hydrogen production capacity in the next three years under
the scheme.
The government will invite bids in three tranches for green
hydrogen supply and in two tranches for electrolysers, the
official said, adding that this will help gain market insights
and to absorb new technologies and realise cost reductions.
The auction for green hydrogen supply is expected to be open
to companies which have renewable energy plants or produce
hydrogen and ammonia. Companies seeking the lowest incentive
will be awarded the contracts, the source said.
Indian companies such as Reliance Industries,
Indian Oil, NTPC, Adani Enterprises
, JSW Energy, ReNew Power and Acme
Solar that have already announced plans for green
hydrogen are expected to be interested in the contracts.
Each tranche for manufacturing of electrolysers is likely to
be for 1,500 megawatts (MW) of capacity, with the incentive
fixed at 4,440 rupees per kilowatt, the official said.
The government expects to support about 3,000 megawatts of
annual electrolyser capacity for five years through the scheme,
with the first tranches in this quarter and the next in the
third quarter of 2023.
(Reporting by Sarita Chaganti Singh; Editing by Alexander Smith
and Christian Schmollinger)