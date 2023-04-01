India regulator probing some Adani offshore deals for possible rule violations-sources

MUMBAI, April 1 (Reuters) - India's market regulator is
investigating possible violation of 'related party' transaction
rules in the Adani Group's dealings with at least three offshore
entities that have links to the brother of the conglomerate's
founder, two people said.
The three entities allegedly entered into several investment
transactions with unlisted units of the ports-to-power
conglomerate founded by billionaire Gautam Adani over the last
13 years, said the sources with direct knowledge of the matter.
Vinod Adani, Gautam Adani's brother, is either a beneficial
owner, director or has links with those three offshore entities,
said the two sources, adding the regulator, the Securities and
Exchange Board of India (SEBI), is probing if lack of that
disclosure violated 'related party transaction' rules.
Under Indian laws, direct relatives, promoter groups and
subsidiaries of listed companies are considered related parties.
A promoter group is defined as an entity that has a large
shareholding in a listed company and can influence company
policy.
Transactions between such entities have to be disclosed in
regulatory and public filings and require shareholder approval
above a specified threshold. Violations typically attract
monetary fines.
An e-mail to SEBI requesting comment was not answered. SEBI
chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch declined to comment on the Adani
investigations at a news conference on Wednesday.
An Adani Group spokesperson said Vinod Adani is a member of
the Adani family and is part of the promoter group, but he does
not hold any managerial position in any of the listed Adani
entities or their subsidiaries.
"This fact, like all other material information required to
be reported, has been disclosed to the regulatory authorities in
the past and also as and when required," the spokesperson added,
without commenting on the regulatory probe into offshore
entities.
Vinod Adani could not be reached for comment. Requests for
comment sent to his holding company in Dubai, Adani Global
Investment DMCC, were not responded to.
The probe comes after U.S. short-seller Hindenburg
Research's Jan. 24 report alleging improper use of tax havens
and stock manipulation by Adani Group, among other things -
charges it has denied.
Hindenburg's report eroded more than $100 billion in the
value of shares in Adani group of companies.
India's Supreme Court asked SEBI in March to investigate the
Adani Group for any lapses related to public shareholding,
related party rules or regulatory disclosures.
SEBI's investigation into Adani's possible 'related party'
transactions with offshore entities with links to Vinod Adani
has not been reported before.
While SEBI investigations are continuing, top regulatory
officials are due to give a status report to a court-appointed
panel on Sunday, the two sources said, speaking on condition of
anonymity as investigations are private.
'DISCLOSURE VIOLATIONS'
Hindenburg in its January report alleged that Vinod Adani
entities have collectively moved "billions of dollars" into
Adani's publicly listed and private entities, often without
required disclosure of the related party nature of the deals.
The Adani Group in a 413-page response to the allegations
had said all transactions entered into by it with entities who
qualify as 'related parties' under Indian laws and accounting
standards have been duly disclosed.
The three offshore entities with links to Vinod Adani being
probed for 'related party' transactions are Mauritius-based
Krunal Trade and Investments Ltd and Gardenia Trade and
Investments Ltd, and Electrogen Infra in Dubai.
There was no response from Krunal, Gardenia and Electrogen
Infra to e-mails requesting comment.
While the sources said that other similar transactions are
also under regulatory examination, Reuters could not ascertain
the names of other entities and their possible violation of
'related party' transaction rules.
SEBI suspects there were "disclosure violations" on some of
those transactions, said one of the two sources.
If proven, it could lead to monetary penalties and the
matter may be referred to India's Ministry of Corporate Affairs
(MCA) for transactions that are beyond SEBI jurisdiction, the
source said.
(Reporting by Jayshree P. Upadhyay; Editing by Ira Dugal,
Sumeet Chatterjee and Raju Gopalakrishnan)