  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Adani Enterprises Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    512599   INE423A01024

ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED

(512599)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-01
3578.00 INR   +0.07%
India's Adani Enterprises Q2 profit more than doubles
RE
INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares muted as IT offsets banks
RE
INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares decline as Fed keeps hawkish stance
RE
India's Adani Enterprises Q2 profit more than doubles

11/03/2022 | 09:30am EDT
The logo of the Adani Group is seen on the facade of one of its buildings on the outskirts of Ahmedabad

BENGALURU (Reuters) - India's Adani Enterprises on Thursday reported a quarterly profit that more than doubled, helped by strong performance at its integrated resources management and airports divisions.

The company's consolidated profit rose to 4.61 billion Indian rupees ($55.60 million) for the second quarter ended Sept. 30, from 2.12 billion rupees a year earlier.

Revenue from operations of the flagship company of coal-to-cooking oil conglomerate Adani Group nearly tripled to 381.75 billion rupees during the reported quarter.

The integrated resources management division, mainstay segment for the company, saw revenue more than triple to 304.35 billion rupees, helped by strong volumes and improved prices.

The Adani Group, led by Asia's richest person Gautam Adani, is looking to expand its presence in power generation and infrastructure and ventured into cement-making operations earlier this year.

Adani Enterprises, which entered the Nifty 50 stock index at the end of September, acts as an incubator for new businesses launched by the Adani Group.

Shares of Adani Enterprises, which is also the largest private coal supplier in India, have more than doubled so far this year.

($1 = 82.9150 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)


© Reuters 2022
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED 0.07% 3578 End-of-day quote.109.42%
ADANI PORTS & SPECIAL ECONOMIC ZONE LIMITED 0.05% 833.85 Delayed Quote.14.12%
ADANI POWER LIMITED -1.87% 336.75 Delayed Quote.244.18%
ADANI TRANSMISSION LIMITED -0.87% 3308.45 End-of-day quote.90.93%
AMBUJA CEMENTS LIMITED 0.25% 545.25 End-of-day quote.44.42%
BRENT OIL -0.47% 94.79 Delayed Quote.18.77%
NIFTY 50 -0.17% 18052.7 Delayed Quote.4.56%
WTI -0.60% 88.368 Delayed Quote.17.70%
India's Adani Enterprises Q2 profit more than doubles
RE
INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares muted as IT offsets banks
RE
INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares decline as Fed keeps hawkish stance
RE
Indian shares set for lower opening as Fed keeps hawkish stance
RE
India's Adani Ports Q2 profit jumps as cargo volumes surge
RE
INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares close at over nine-month high; Fed in focus
RE
Indian Indices Continue Winning Streak on Tuesday; Adani Enterprises Jumps 6%
MT
Adani Group Said to Mull Possible $10 Billion Fund-Raising, Bloomberg Reports
DJ
Indian billionaire Adani looks to raise $10 billion debt - Bloomberg News
RE
Indian firms' fundraise via public bond sales to double in H2 -analysts
RE
Financials
Sales 2023 684 B 8 272 M 8 272 M
Net income 2023 17 985 M 217 M 217 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 218x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 4 094 B 49 478 M 49 478 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 5,98x
Capi. / Sales 2024 5,69x
Nbr of Employees 5 051
Free-Float 20,1%
Managers and Directors
Rajesh Shantilal Adani Managing Director & Executive Director
Jugeshinder Singh Chief Financial Officer
Gautambhai Shantilal Adani Executive Chairman
Jatin R. Jalundhwala Secretary & Joint President-Legal
Hemant Madhusudan Nerurkar Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED109.42%49 297
MITSUBISHI CORPORATION16.89%42 375
ITOCHU CORPORATION14.07%40 011
MITSUI & CO., LTD.31.41%37 781
SUMITOMO CORPORATION17.20%16 940
MARUBENI CORPORATION25.28%16 354