Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Adani Enterprises Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    512599   INE423A01024

ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED

(512599)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2023-01-26
2762.15 INR   -18.52%
12:35pAdani group cfo says short term market volatility has not distu…
RE
12:11pIndia's Adani Group: Hindenburg report intended to create false market
RE
12:08pIndia's Adani hits back at Hindenburg, says it made all disclosures
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

India's Adani Group: Hindenburg report intended to create false market

01/29/2023 | 12:11pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The logo of the Adani Group is seen on the facade of its Corporate House on the outskirts of Ahmedabad

(Reuters) - India's Adani Group said on Sunday that a Jan. 24 report by short seller Hindenburg Research that led to a $48 billion rout in its stock was intended to create a false market to enable the short seller to book gains.

Adani's response comes amid a $2.5 billion share sale by its flagship company, which has been overshadowed by the report, which flagged concerns about high debt levels and the use of tax havens.

"This is rife with conflict of interest and intended only to create a false market in securities to enable Hindenburg, an admitted short seller, to book massive financial gain through wrongful means at the cost of countless investors," Adani said in 413-page response late on Sunday.

"All transactions entered into by us with entities who qualify as 'related parties' under Indian laws and accounting standards have been duly disclosed by us."

(Reporting by Aditya Kalra, Aditi Shah and Anirudh Saligrama in Bengaluru; Editing by Kevin Liffey)


© Reuters 2023
All news about ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED
12:35pAdani group cfo says short term market volatility has not distu…
RE
12:11pIndia's Adani Group: Hindenburg report intended to create false mark..
RE
12:08pIndia's Adani hits back at Hindenburg, says it made all disclosures
RE
11:52aIndia's Adani Group: Hindenburg report intended only to create false..
RE
11:41aIndia's Adani Group Says Hindenburg Report Intended Only To Create False Market
RE
11:06aAdani's $2.5 billion share sale faces crucial day after Indian rout
RE
01/28India’s adani enterprises says we are extremely confident about…
RE
01/28India’s adani enterprises says there is no change in schedule or…
RE
01/28India’s adani enterprises says bankers, investors have full fait…
RE
01/28India’s adani enterprises says $2.5 billion share sale going as…
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 717 B 8 794 M 8 794 M
Net income 2023 23 734 M 291 M 291 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 133x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 3 199 B 39 240 M 39 240 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 4,46x
Capi. / Sales 2024 4,13x
Nbr of Employees 5 051
Free-Float 19,8%
Chart ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Adani Enterprises Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 2 762,15 INR
Average target price 3 512,00 INR
Spread / Average Target 27,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rajesh Shantilal Adani Managing Director & Executive Director
Jugeshinder Singh Chief Financial Officer
Gautambhai Shantilal Adani Executive Chairman
Jatin R. Jalundhwala Secretary & Joint President-Legal
Hemant Madhusudan Nerurkar Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED-28.43%39 240
MITSUBISHI CORPORATION3.83%49 632
ITOCHU CORPORATION1.45%47 349
MITSUI & CO., LTD.1.66%46 011
SUMITOMO CORPORATION7.47%22 711
MARUBENI CORPORATION6.80%21 186