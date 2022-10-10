Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  Bombay Stock Exchange
  Adani Enterprises Limited
  News
  Summary
    512599   INE423A01024

ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED

(512599)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-06
3277.50 INR   -0.26%
01:44aIndia's Adani Group in talks to buy Jaiprakash Associates' cement unit- report
RE
12:24aArtson Engineering to Supply Gas-to-Gas Heat Exchangers to Kutch Copper
MT
10/09India's Adani in talks with investors to raise $10 billion- Mint
RE
India's Adani Group in talks to buy Jaiprakash Associates' cement unit- report

10/10/2022 | 01:44am EDT
The logo of the Adani Group is seen on the facade of one of its buildings on the outskirts of Ahmedabad

BENGALURU (Reuters) - India's Adani Group is said to be in talks to buy Jaiprakash Associates' cement business for $606 million, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing sources.

(Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED -0.26% 3277.5 End-of-day quote.91.83%
JAIPRAKASH ASSOCIATES LIMITED 15.18% 10.7 End-of-day quote.7.32%
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 621 B 7 521 M 7 521 M
Net income 2023 17 985 M 218 M 218 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 200x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 3 736 B 45 239 M 45 239 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 6,01x
Capi. / Sales 2024 5,71x
Nbr of Employees 5 051
Free-Float 20,1%
Chart ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Adani Enterprises Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 3 277,50 INR
Average target price 2 381,00 INR
Spread / Average Target -27,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rajesh Shantilal Adani Managing Director & Executive Director
Jugeshinder Singh Chief Financial Officer
Gautambhai Shantilal Adani Executive Chairman
Jatin R. Jalundhwala Secretary & Joint President-Legal
Hemant Madhusudan Nerurkar Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED91.83%45 239
MITSUBISHI CORPORATION15.17%42 292
ITOCHU CORPORATION9.44%38 959
MITSUI & CO., LTD.20.47%35 465
SUMITOMO CORPORATION11.97%16 394
MARUBENI CORPORATION21.88%16 118