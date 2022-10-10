Advanced search
Homepage
Equities
India
Bombay Stock Exchange
Adani Enterprises Limited
News
Summary
512599
INE423A01024
ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED
(512599)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange - 2022-10-06
2022-10-06
3277.50
INR
-0.26%
01:44a
India's Adani Group in talks to buy Jaiprakash Associates' cement unit- report
RE
12:24a
Artson Engineering to Supply Gas-to-Gas Heat Exchangers to Kutch Copper
MT
10/09
India's Adani in talks with investors to raise $10 billion- Mint
RE
India's Adani Group in talks to buy Jaiprakash Associates' cement unit- report
10/10/2022 | 01:44am EDT
BENGALURU (Reuters) - India's Adani Group is said to be in talks to buy Jaiprakash Associates' cement business for $606 million, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing sources.
(Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
Change
Last
1st jan.
ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED
-0.26%
3277.5
91.83%
JAIPRAKASH ASSOCIATES LIMITED
15.18%
10.7
7.32%
All news about ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED
01:44a
India's Adani Group in talks to buy Jaiprakash Associates' cement unit- report
RE
12:24a
Artson Engineering to Supply Gas-to-Gas Heat Exchangers to Kutch Copper
MT
10/09
India's Adani in talks with investors to raise $10 billion- Mint
RE
10/07
India's Kerala to examine impact of Adani's port construction on coastline
RE
10/07
India's Adani Group to invest $8 billion in Rajasthan over five-seven years
RE
10/07
Adani Enterprises Limited(NSEI:ADANIENT) added to Nifty 5..
CI
10/06
India police detain one after death threats to billionaire Ambani, family
RE
10/05
Adani Enterprises Limited(NSEI:ADANIENT) dropped from Nif..
CI
10/04
Adani Enterprises Forms Two New Wholly-Owned Subsidiaries
MT
10/04
Adani Enterprises Limited Incorporates Two Wholly Owned Subsidiaries
CI
Analyst Recommendations on ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED
09/07
CreditSights finds calculation errors in making debt report for two Adani firms
RE
08/23
India's Adani Group 'deeply overleveraged', CreditSights says
RE
03/21
CARE Revises Rating on Adani Enterprises' Long-Term Bank Financing; Outlook Stable
MT
Financials
INR
USD
Sales 2023
621 B
7 521 M
7 521 M
Net income 2023
17 985 M
218 M
218 M
Net Debt 2023
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2023
200x
Yield 2023
-
Capitalization
3 736 B
45 239 M
45 239 M
Capi. / Sales 2023
6,01x
Capi. / Sales 2024
5,71x
Nbr of Employees
5 051
Free-Float
20,1%
Chart ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Neutral
Bullish
Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
1
Last Close Price
3 277,50 INR
Average target price
2 381,00 INR
Spread / Average Target
-27,4%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Managers and Directors
Rajesh Shantilal Adani
Managing Director & Executive Director
Jugeshinder Singh
Chief Financial Officer
Gautambhai Shantilal Adani
Executive Chairman
Jatin R. Jalundhwala
Secretary & Joint President-Legal
Hemant Madhusudan Nerurkar
Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED
91.83%
45 239
MITSUBISHI CORPORATION
15.17%
42 292
ITOCHU CORPORATION
9.44%
38 959
MITSUI & CO., LTD.
20.47%
35 465
SUMITOMO CORPORATION
11.97%
16 394
MARUBENI CORPORATION
21.88%
16 118
