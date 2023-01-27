Advanced search
    512599   INE423A01024

ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED

(512599)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2023-01-24
3389.85 INR   -1.54%
India's Adani dollar bonds hit lowest since November

01/27/2023 | 04:05am EST
Illustration shows Electric power transmission pylon miniatures and Adani Green Energy logo

LONDON (Reuters) - Dollar bonds issued by entities of India's Adani Group tumbled on Friday as a scathing report by a U.S. short seller triggered a rout in the conglomerate's listed firms.

The short seller report has cast doubts on how investors will respond to the company's record $2.45 billion secondary sale.

U.S. dollar-denominated bonds issued by Adani Green Energy extended this week's sharp falls to just under 77 cents in the dollar to their lowest since November, Tradeweb data showed. The price was last down 7.32 cents to 77.007 cents..

International bonds issued by Adani Ports And Special Economic Zone, Adani Transmission and Adani Electricity Mumbai also fell.,,.

(Reporting by Amanda Cooper and Dhara Ranasinghe)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED -1.54% 3389.85 End-of-day quote.-12.17%
ADANI GREEN ENERGY LIMITED -20.00% 1486.25 Delayed Quote.-3.83%
ADANI PORTS & SPECIAL ECONOMIC ZONE LIMITED -16.48% 593.7 Delayed Quote.-12.83%
ADANI TRANSMISSION LIMITED -20.00% 2014.2 Delayed Quote.-2.76%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.24% 1.23895 Delayed Quote.2.60%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.06% 0.75045 Delayed Quote.1.24%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.02% 1.08902 Delayed Quote.2.04%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.15% 0.012267 Delayed Quote.1.50%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.04% 0.64951 Delayed Quote.2.06%
Financials
Sales 2023 717 B 8 797 M 8 797 M
Net income 2023 23 734 M 291 M 291 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 163x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 3 926 B 48 176 M 48 176 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 5,48x
Capi. / Sales 2024 5,07x
Nbr of Employees 5 051
Free-Float 19,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Rajesh Shantilal Adani Managing Director & Executive Director
Jugeshinder Singh Chief Financial Officer
Gautambhai Shantilal Adani Executive Chairman
Jatin R. Jalundhwala Secretary & Joint President-Legal
Hemant Madhusudan Nerurkar Independent Non-Executive Director
