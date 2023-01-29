India's Adani hits back at Hindenburg, insists made full disclosure

*
Adani issues 413-page rebuttal to Hindenburg report
U.S. short-seller's report sparked falls in Adani shares
Adani says complies with laws, necessary disclosures
Adani CFO confident $2.5 bln share sale will succeed
NEW DELHI, Jan 30 (Reuters) - India's Adani Group issued
a detailed riposte on Sunday to a Hindenburg Research report
that sparked a $48 billion rout in its stocks, saying it
complies with all local laws and had made the necessary
regulatory disclosures.
The conglomerate led by Asia's richest man, the Indian
billionaire Gautam Adani, said last week's Hindenburg report was
intended to enable the U.S.-based short seller to book gains,
without citing evidence.
For 60-year-old Adani, the stock market meltdown has been a
dramatic setback for a school-dropout who rose swiftly in recent
years to become the world's third richest man, before slipping
last week to rank seventh on the Forbes rich list.
Adani Group's response comes as its flagship company, Adani
Enterprises, pushes ahead with a $2.5 billion share
sale. This has been overshadowed by Hindenburg's report, which
flagged concerns about debt levels and the use of tax havens.
"All transactions entered into by us with entities who
qualify as 'related parties' under Indian laws and accounting
standards have been duly disclosed by us," Adani said in the
413-page response issued late on Sunday.
"This is rife with conflict of interest and intended only to
create a false market in securities to enable Hindenburg, an
admitted short seller, to book massive financial gain through
wrongful means at the cost of countless investors," it added.
Hindenburg did not immediately respond to a request for
comment on the Adani response on Sunday.
Its report had questioned how the Adani Group has used
offshore entities in tax havens such as Mauritius and the
Caribbean islands, adding that certain offshore funds and shell
companies "surreptitiously" own stock in Adani's listed firms.
The research report, Adani said, made "misleading claims
around offshore entities" without any evidence whatsoever.
Adani said on Thursday that it is considering taking action
against Hindenburg, which responded on the same day by saying it
would welcome such a move.
Hindenburg's report also said five of seven key listed Adani
companies have reported current ratios, a measure of liquid
assets minus near-term liabilities, of below 1 which it said
suggested "a heightened short-term liquidity risk."
It said key listed Adani companies had "substantial debt"
which has put the entire group on a "precarious financial
footing" and that shares in seven Adani listed companies have an
85% downside due to what it called "sky-high valuations."
Adani's response stated that over the past decade, its group
companies have "consistently de-levered."
Defending its practice on pledging shares of its promoters -
or key shareholders - the Adani Group said that raising
financing against shares as collateral was common practice
globally and loans are given by large institutions and banks on
the back of thorough credit analysis.
The group added there is a robust disclosure system in place
in India and its promoter pledge positions across portfolio
companies had dropped from more than 50% in March 2020 in some
listed stocks, to less than 20% in December 2022.
'SAIL THROUGH'
The Hindenburg report, and its fallout, is seen as one of
the biggest career challenges to face the billionaire, whose
business interests range from ports, airports, mining and power
to media and cement.
Adani's response included more than 350 pages of annexes
that included snippets from annual reports, public disclosures
and earlier court rulings.
Hindenburg, Adani said, had sought answers to 88 questions
in its report, but 65 of them were related to matters that have
been disclosed by Adani portfolio companies in annual reports.
The rest, Adani said, relate to public shareholders and
third parties, and some were "baseless allegations based on
imaginary fact patterns."
Hindenburg, known for having shorted electric truck maker
Nikola Corp and Twitter, said it holds short positions
in Adani companies through U.S.-traded bonds and
non-Indian-traded derivative instruments.
Adani also responded to allegations by Hindenburg relating
to the company's auditors, saying "all these auditors who have
been engaged by us have been duly certified and qualified by the
relevant statutory bodies."
Its response comes just hours ahead of India market opening,
when the $2.5 billion secondary share sale begins its second day
of subscription. Friday's plunge took Adani Enterprises shares
below the issue price, raising doubts about its success.
In a separate statement on Sunday, Adani Group's chief
financial officer Jugeshinder Singh said it is focused on the
share sale and is confident it will succeed. He also said its
anchor investors have shown faith and remain invested.
"We are confident the FPO (follow-on public offering) will
also sail through," he said.
