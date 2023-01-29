India's Adani hits back at Hindenburg, says it made all disclosures

(Adds details, context)
NEW DELHI, Jan 29 (Reuters) - India's Adani Group issued
a detailed response on Sunday to a Hindenburg Research report
that sparked a $48 billion rout in its stocks, saying it
complies with all local laws and had made necessary regulatory
disclosures.
The conglomerate led by Asia's richest man, the Indian
billionaire Gautam Adani, said last week's Hindenburg report was
intended to enable the U.S.-based short seller to book gains,
without citing evidence.
For 60-year-old Adani, the stock market meltdown has been a
dramatic setback for a school-dropout who rose swiftly in recent
years to become the world's third richest man, before slipping
last week to rank seventh on the Forbes rich list.
Adani Group's response comes as its flagship company is
pushing ahead with a $2.5 billion share sale. This has been
overshadowed by the Hindenburg report, which flagged concerns
about high debt levels and the use of tax havens.
"All transactions entered into by us with entities who
qualify as ‘related parties’ under Indian laws and accounting
standards have been duly disclosed by us," Adani said in
413-page response issued late on Sunday.
"This is rife with conflict of interest and intended only to
create a false market in securities to enable Hindenburg, an
admitted short seller, to book massive financial gain through
wrongful means at the cost of countless investors," it added.
Hindenburg did not immediately respond to a request for
comment on the Adani response on Sunday.
Hindenburg's report questioned how the Adani Group has used
offshore entities in tax havens such as Mauritius and the
Caribbean islands, adding that certain offshore funds and shell
companies "surreptitiously" own stock in Adani's listed firms.
Adani said on Thursday that it is considering taking action
against Hindenburg, which responded on the same day by saying it
would welcome such a move.
The report also said five of seven key listed Adani
companies have reported current ratios - a measure of liquid
assets minus near-term liabilities - of below 1.
This, the short-seller said, suggested "a heightened
short-term liquidity risk."
It also said key listed Adani companies had "substantial
debt" which has put the entire group on a "precarious financial
footing" and that shares in seven Adani listed companies have an
85% downside on a fundamental basis due to what it called
"sky-high valuations."
Defending its practice on pledging shares of its promoters -
or key shareholders - the Adani Group in its response said that
raising financing against shares as collateral was a common
practice globally and loans are given by large institutions and
banks on the back of thorough credit analysis.
The group added there is a robust disclosure system in place
in India wherein listed companies need to disclose their overall
pledge position of shares to stock exchanges from time to time.
It said that its promoter pledge positions across portfolio
companies had dropped from more than 50% in March 2020 in some
listed stocks, to less than 20% in December 2022.
(Reporting by Aditya Kalra, Aditi Shah, Jayshree Upadhyay and
Anirudh Saligrama in Bengaluru; Editing by Kevin Liffey and
Alexander Smith)