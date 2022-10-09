Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Adani Enterprises Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    512599   INE423A01024

ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED

(512599)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-06
3277.50 INR   -0.26%
12:24aArtson Engineering to Supply Gas-to-Gas Heat Exchangers to Kutch Copper
MT
10/09India's Adani in talks with investors to raise $10 billion- Mint
RE
10/07India's Kerala to examine impact of Adani's port construction on coastline
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

India's Adani in talks with investors to raise $10 billion- Mint

10/09/2022 | 11:47pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Indian billionaire Adani speaking during an interview with Reuters at his office in Ahmedabad

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian billionaire Gautam Adani and his family are in early discussions with investors, including Singapore investment firms Temasek and GIC, to raise at least $10 billion to fund its expansion into clean energy, ports and cement businesses, Mint newspaper reported on Monday.

Adani Group will invest more than $100 billion over the next decade, most of it in the energy transition business, its Chairman Adani said last month, as the ports-to-energy conglomerate accelerates an already aggressive expansion plan.

Adani family members and top group executives held talks with several potential investors, the report said, citing two people with direct knowledge of Adani Group and the Adani family's plans.

Group promoters and top management were in Singapore last week after meeting West Asian and American investors, one of the people was cited as saying.

Citing the second person, the report also said that the capital will be raised via multiple tranches and likely through the sale of stakes in group firms or promoter group-associated entities.

Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC and Adani Group did not immediately respond to requests for comment from Reuters. Temasek said it does not comment on market speculation and rumors.

(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED -0.26% 3277.5 End-of-day quote.91.83%
ADANI PORTS & SPECIAL ECONOMIC ZONE LIMITED -1.40% 805.35 Delayed Quote.11.86%
ADANI POWER LIMITED -2.13% 364.9 Delayed Quote.273.97%
ADANI TRANSMISSION LIMITED -2.33% 3278.9 End-of-day quote.89.22%
AMBUJA CEMENTS LIMITED 3.24% 522.4 End-of-day quote.38.37%
MINT -6.15% 1.924 Real-time Quote.-60.97%
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) -0.61% 5399.01 Real-time Quote.-13.47%
All news about ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED
12:24aArtson Engineering to Supply Gas-to-Gas Heat Exchangers to Kutch Copper
MT
10/09India's Adani in talks with investors to raise $10 billion- Mint
RE
10/07India's Kerala to examine impact of Adani's port construction on coastline
RE
10/07India's Adani Group to invest $8 billion in Rajasthan over five-seven years
RE
10/07Adani Enterprises Limited(NSEI:ADANIENT) added to Nifty 5..
CI
10/06India police detain one after death threats to billionaire Ambani, family
RE
10/05Adani Enterprises Limited(NSEI:ADANIENT) dropped from Nif..
CI
10/04Adani Enterprises Forms Two New Wholly-Owned Subsidiaries
MT
10/04Adani Enterprises Limited Incorporates Two Wholly Owned Subsidiaries
CI
10/03INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares fall as inflation fears add to global growth woes
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 621 B 7 521 M 7 521 M
Net income 2023 17 985 M 218 M 218 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 200x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 3 736 B 45 239 M 45 239 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 6,01x
Capi. / Sales 2024 5,71x
Nbr of Employees 5 051
Free-Float 20,1%
Chart ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Adani Enterprises Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 3 277,50 INR
Average target price 2 381,00 INR
Spread / Average Target -27,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rajesh Shantilal Adani Managing Director & Executive Director
Jugeshinder Singh Chief Financial Officer
Gautambhai Shantilal Adani Executive Chairman
Jatin R. Jalundhwala Secretary & Joint President-Legal
Hemant Madhusudan Nerurkar Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED91.83%45 239
MITSUBISHI CORPORATION15.17%42 292
ITOCHU CORPORATION9.44%38 959
MITSUI & CO., LTD.20.47%35 465
SUMITOMO CORPORATION11.97%16 394
MARUBENI CORPORATION21.88%16 118