Adani Green Energy also plans to refinance its 2024 bonds via a $800 million, three-year credit line, said the sources, who declined to be named as they were not authorised to speak to the media.

Those plans were presented by the Adani management to the group's bondholders in Hong Kong on Tuesday.

An Adani spokesperson did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Xie Yu in Hong Kong; Editing by Sumeet Chatterjee & Shri Navaratnam)