  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Adani Enterprises Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    512599   INE423A01024

ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED

(512599)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-07
2039.65 INR   +2.86%
03:45pIndia's Adani tells investors all share-backed loans have been paid back - Bloomberg News
RE
02:35pAdani Tells Investors All Share-Backed Loans Have Been Paid Back - Bloomberg News
RE
08:31aIndia's Adani repays $500 million bridge loan - Bloomberg News
RE
India's Adani tells investors all share-backed loans have been paid back - Bloomberg News

03/08/2023 | 03:45pm EST
March 8 (Reuters) - Indian billionaire Gautam Adani and his family have prepaid all borrowings backed by his conglomerate Adani Group's shares, senior executives told investors at a meeting in London, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people who attended the meeting.

The investor meeting was part of a worldwide roadshow launched by the conglomerate aimed at reassuring investors that the conglomerate's finances are under control, the report said.

Representatives for the embattled conglomerate did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Another Bloomberg report earlier in the day said the Adani group has repaid a $500 million bridge loan that was due Thursday.

Adani's efforts to rebuild investor confidence comes as the group seeks to allay concerns about its debt by pre-paying loans, in the aftermath of a scathing U.S. short-seller report.

Shares of Adani Group's seven listed companies have seen around $127 billion wiped away from their market valuation after Hindenburg Research's report alleged stock manipulation and improper use of tax havens, and flagged "substantial" debt levels, which the group has denied. (Reporting by Kanjyik Ghosh in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED 2.86% 2039.65 End-of-day quote.-47.15%
ADANI PORTS & SPECIAL ECONOMIC ZONE LIMITED 3.08% 712.05 Delayed Quote.-15.57%
ADANI POWER LIMITED 4.98% 186.6 Delayed Quote.-40.66%
ADANI TRANSMISSION LIMITED 5.00% 820.4 Delayed Quote.-69.82%
AMBUJA CEMENTS LIMITED 1.69% 392.05 End-of-day quote.-25.20%
Financials
Sales 2023 717 B 8 752 M 8 752 M
Net income 2023 23 734 M 290 M 290 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 98,1x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 2 362 B 28 837 M 28 837 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,29x
Capi. / Sales 2024 3,05x
Nbr of Employees 5 051
Free-Float 19,8%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 2 039,65 INR
Average target price 3 512,00 INR
Spread / Average Target 72,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rajesh Shantilal Adani Managing Director & Executive Director
Jugeshinder Singh Chief Financial Officer
Gautambhai Shantilal Adani Executive Chairman
Jatin R. Jalundhwala Secretary & Joint President-Legal
Hemant Madhusudan Nerurkar Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED-47.15%28 008
MITSUBISHI CORPORATION19.08%53 554
MITSUI & CO., LTD.10.25%47 528
ITOCHU CORPORATION4.32%46 022
MARUBENI CORPORATION26.50%23 740
SUMITOMO CORPORATION11.77%22 290