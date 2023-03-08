India's Adani tells investors all share-backed loans have been paid back - Bloomberg News

March 8 (Reuters) - Indian billionaire Gautam Adani and
his family have prepaid all borrowings backed by his
conglomerate Adani Group's shares, senior executives told
investors at a meeting in London, Bloomberg News reported on
Wednesday, citing people who attended the meeting.
The investor meeting was part of a worldwide roadshow
launched by the conglomerate aimed at reassuring investors that
the conglomerate's finances are under control, the report said.
Representatives for the embattled conglomerate did not
immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
Another Bloomberg report earlier in the day said the Adani
group has repaid a $500 million bridge loan that was due
Thursday.
Adani's efforts to rebuild investor confidence comes as the
group seeks to allay concerns about its debt by pre-paying
loans, in the aftermath of a scathing U.S. short-seller report.
Shares of Adani Group's seven listed companies have seen
around $127 billion wiped away from their market valuation after
Hindenburg Research's report alleged stock manipulation and
improper use of tax havens, and flagged "substantial" debt
levels, which the group has denied.
