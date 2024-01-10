($1 = 83.1740 Indian rupees)
GANDHINAGAR, India (Reuters) - Indian conglomerate Adani Group will invest 2 trillion rupees ($24 billion) in five years in the green energy and renewable energy sectors in the western state of Gujarat, its chairman Gautam Adani said on Wednesday at an investment summit.
