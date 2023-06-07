Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Adani Enterprises Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    512599   INE423A01024

ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED

(512599)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2023-06-05
2433.70 INR   -0.01%
08:03aIndia's Adani to slow down on dealmaking to focus on existing projects
RE
06/06India's NSE revises price bands on three Adani Group companies
RE
06/05India's Adani Group completes $2.65 billion deleveraging program
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

India's Adani to slow down on dealmaking to focus on existing projects

06/07/2023 | 08:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The logo of the Adani Group is seen on the wall of its realty office building on the outskirts of Ahmedabad

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India's ports-to-power giant Adani Group will go slower on acquisitions this year as cost of capital has risen globally, the company said, signaling reduced dealmaking at the conglomerate which has rapidly grown by acquiring assets.

Adani's listed shares in India have clawed back some $50 billion in its market capital after a rout triggered by U.S. short-seller Hindenburg's report alleging improper use of tax havens and flagging concerns over its debt levels. Adani called the report baseless, and has since garnered investor support and repaid debt.

Merger and acquisition activity has slowed globally amid a collapse in debt financing markets and stock market volatility. Global central banks have raised rates and forced many companies to abandon proposed acquisitions.

Led by billionaire Gautam Adani, the group rapidly expanded in recent years, with growth also fueled by as many as 30 acquisitions it did across key sectors. This included a $10.5 billion deal to buy cement assets from Swiss giant Holcim and the takeover of Indian TV network NDTV.

While the group will continue to review acquisition opportunities, the Adani spokesperson said high debt costs will weigh.

"The cost of debt and capital has gone up ... This is the first time this is happening in the last five to six years. So this year you will generally see less activity on the M&A side," he said.

Last week, the group's flagship company Adani Enterprises canceled a proposed acquisition of Macquarie Group's two road assets worth $375 million. Earlier this week, Adani said that it has completed a $2.65 billion debt cutting programme.

Adani Group plans to focus on existing projects for the next nine months, and ensure funds raised are used for that purpose, the spokesperson said, without giving details.

After the Hindenburg report forced Adani to shelve its mega share sale in February, Adani recently announced plans to raise $2.57 billion, but the spokesperson declined to comment on any timing or potential talks with investors.

The company has been meeting investors to share its plans for the business and to raise funds, telling them that banks lent $2.3 billion to the group in recent months despite a turbulent market for its shares, the spokesperson said.

The cement sector will be in focus, which the company said, adding that there are plans to explore multiple greenfield opportunities.

After the Hindenburg report, the group's shares have recovered but still down more than $100 billion in market value from the end of January. In a relief for Adani, the market regulator who is investigating the Hindenburg allegations has so far "drawn a blank", a Supreme Court appointed panel said in May.

(Reporting by Jayshree P Upadhyay and Aditya Kalra, Editing by Louise Heavens)

By Jayshree P Upadhyay and Aditya Kalra


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED -0.01% 2433.7 End-of-day quote.-36.94%
ADANI PORTS & SPECIAL ECONOMIC ZONE LIMITED -0.22% 743.75 Delayed Quote.-8.89%
ADANI POWER LIMITED 4.51% 274.85 Delayed Quote.-12.20%
ADANI TRANSMISSION LIMITED 2.57% 837.25 Delayed Quote.-68.48%
AMBUJA CEMENTS LIMITED 4.54% 458.95 End-of-day quote.-12.43%
HOLCIM LTD 0.03% 57.44 Delayed Quote.19.84%
MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED 0.57% 172.24 Delayed Quote.2.58%
TOPIX INDEX -1.34% 2206.3 Delayed Quote.18.21%
All news about ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED
08:03aIndia's Adani to slow down on dealmaking to focus on existing projects
RE
06/06India's NSE revises price bands on three Adani Group companies
RE
06/05India's Adani Group completes $2.65 billion deleveraging program
RE
06/05Glass Lewis ESG Controversy Alert: Adani Enterprises, ..
MT
06/02Eased Domestic Inflation, Stronger Economic Growth Propel Indian Indices to End Higher
MT
06/02Glass Lewis ESG Controversy Alert: Adani Enterprises, ..
MT
06/01Adani Enterprises Terminates Pact to Acquire Swarna Tollway, Gujarat Road and Infrastru..
MT
06/01GQG adds more Nvidia as chipmaker has a 'new leg', says CIO
RE
06/01Adani Group Plans to Raise $3.5 Billion Via Stake Sale in Three Firms
MT
05/31Indian market regulator aims for more disclosures by offshore funds
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 717 B 8 687 M 8 687 M
Net income 2023 23 734 M 288 M 288 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 117x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 2 819 B 34 151 M 34 151 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,93x
EV / Sales 2024
Nbr of Employees 5 051
Free-Float 19,8%
Chart ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Adani Enterprises Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 2 433,70
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rajesh Shantilal Adani Managing Director & Executive Director
Jugeshinder Singh Chief Financial Officer
Gautambhai Shantilal Adani Executive Chairman
Jatin R. Jalundhwala Secretary & Joint President-Legal
Hemant Madhusudan Nerurkar Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED-36.94%34 151
MITSUBISHI CORPORATION44.29%62 534
ITOCHU CORPORATION26.17%54 489
MITSUI & CO., LTD.26.99%51 448
MARUBENI CORPORATION41.91%26 014
SUMITOMO CORPORATION28.89%24 470
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer