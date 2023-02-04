Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Adani Enterprises Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    512599   INE423A01024

ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED

(512599)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2023-02-02
1584.20 INR   +1.25%
07:55aIndia's market regulator says markets stable amid Adani stock rout
RE
07:36aIndia Market Regulator Says During The Past Week, Unusual Price Movement In The Stocks Of A Business Conglomerate Has Been Observed - Statement
RE
07:10aIndia's Axis Bank says it is comfortable with exposure to Adani Group
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

India's Axis Bank says it is comfortable with exposure to Adani Group

02/04/2023 | 07:10am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows Adani logo and decreasing stock graph

(Reuters) - India's Axis Bank on Saturday said its exposure to Adani Group entities stood at 0.94% of its net advances on Dec. 31, adding that it remained comfortable with its exposure.

"Our exposure to Adani Group is primarily to the operating companies in the Ports, Transmission, Power, Gas Distribution, Roads, Airports etc," the bank said.

The Adani Group, led by billionaire Gautam Adani, is reeling from a U.S. short-seller's scathing report in January that has cratered its shares, prompted calls from opposition lawmakers for a wider probe and the central bank to check on banks' exposure to the conglomerate.

State Bank of India, the country's largest lender, said on Friday it has no concerns so far regarding its exposure to the Adani Group and that any further financing to the conglomerate's projects would be "evaluated on its own merit".

SBI's total exposure to the conglomerate was 0.9% of its total loan book, or around 270 billion rupees ($3.30 billion), the bank's Chairman Dinesh Kumar Khara said.

The crisis at Adani Group was triggered by last month's report by Hindenburg Research that accused the conglomerate of stock manipulation and unsustainable debt. Adani Group has rejected the criticism and denied wrongdoing in detailed rebuttals.

(Reporting by Jaiveer Shekhawat and Kanjyik Ghosh in Bengaluru; Editing by Frances Kerry)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED 1.25% 1584.2 End-of-day quote.-58.95%
ADANI PORTS & SPECIAL ECONOMIC ZONE LIMITED 7.87% 498.85 Delayed Quote.-39.02%
ADANI POWER LIMITED -5.00% 191.95 Delayed Quote.-35.92%
ADANI TRANSMISSION LIMITED -10.00% 1396.05 Delayed Quote.-46.08%
AMBUJA CEMENTS LIMITED 6.03% 373.7 End-of-day quote.-28.70%
AXIS BANK LIMITED 1.65% 882.75 End-of-day quote.-5.47%
BANK OF INDIA LIMITED 2.57% 79.75 Delayed Quote.-9.63%
STATE BK OF INDIA 3.05% 544.2 Delayed Quote.-11.32%
All news about ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED
07:55aIndia's market regulator says markets stable amid Adani stock rout
RE
07:36aIndia Market Regulator Says During The Past Week, Unusual Price Movement In The Stocks ..
RE
07:10aIndia's Axis Bank says it is comfortable with exposure to Adani Group
RE
06:08aAxis Bank Issues Clarification Regarding Axis Bank’s Exposure To Adani Group Entities
RE
05:05aAdani Enterprises shelves $122 million bond plan - Bloomberg News
RE
04:33aAdani Enterprises shelves $122 million bond plan - Bloomberg News
RE
04:21aAdani Flagship Shelves $122 Million Bond Plan After Market Rout - Bloomberg News
RE
02/03PUMP / DUMP : Strong results for Align and AMD
MS
02/03Indian tycoon Adani hit by more losses, calls for probe
AQ
02/03India cenbank says banking sector resilient and stable amid Adani rout
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 717 B 8 716 M 8 716 M
Net income 2023 23 734 M 289 M 289 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 76,2x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 835 B 22 306 M 22 306 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,56x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,37x
Nbr of Employees 5 051
Free-Float 19,8%
Chart ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Adani Enterprises Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1 584,20 INR
Average target price 3 512,00 INR
Spread / Average Target 122%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rajesh Shantilal Adani Managing Director & Executive Director
Jugeshinder Singh Chief Financial Officer
Gautambhai Shantilal Adani Executive Chairman
Jatin R. Jalundhwala Secretary & Joint President-Legal
Hemant Madhusudan Nerurkar Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED-58.95%22 306
MITSUBISHI CORPORATION0.35%47 448
ITOCHU CORPORATION-3.18%44 783
MITSUI & CO., LTD.0.03%44 749
SUMITOMO CORPORATION3.28%21 658
MARUBENI CORPORATION8.65%21 323