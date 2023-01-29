Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Adani Enterprises Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    512599   INE423A01024

ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED

(512599)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2023-01-26
2762.15 INR   -18.52%
02:10pIndia's Gautam Adani: Asia's richest man in eye of a storm
RE
12:35pAdani group cfo says short term market volatility has not distu…
RE
12:11pIndia's Adani Group: Hindenburg report intended to create false market
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

India's Gautam Adani: Asia's richest man in eye of a storm

01/29/2023 | 02:10pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Updates dateline, adds response from Adani Group, paragraph 17,)

NEW DELHI, Jan 30 (Reuters) - India's Gautam Adani, the school drop-out turned billionaire who rose to become Asia's richest man, faces possibly his biggest challenge after shares in his companies slumped when a U.S. short seller cast doubts on their business practices.

Adani, from Gujarat in western India, built his empire from scratch after starting out as a commodities trader. India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi is from the same state and their relationship has long come under scrutiny by Modi's opponents.

His interests expanded to span ports, power generation, airports, mining, edible oils, renewable power, media and cement and he rose to become the world's third-richest person according to Forbes, with a net worth of $127 billion, trailing only Bernard Arnault and Elon Musk.

Married to dentist Priti Adani, he has two sons, Karan and Jeet, both of whom are involved in the company businesses.

Despite his riches the 60-year-old, who comes from a middle-class textile family, was far lesser known than other billionaires in a country where many inherit their wealth.

His business style was described as "very hands on", according to one person with direct knowledge of his dealings.

As Adani's empire swelled, stocks of his seven listed companies surged - in some cases more than 1,500% in the last three years amid aggressive expansion. He denied allegations by Modi's opponents that he had benefited from their close ties.

In a 2014 interview with Reuters, when asked if he was friends with Modi, Adani said he had friends across the political spectrum, but avoids politics.

He has said no one political leader is behind his success and when asked about Modi's use of Adani corporate planes during the interview, Adani said the politician "pays fully".

In recent years, the $220 billion Adani Group empire has attracted foreign investment - France's TotalEnergies, for example, partnered with Adani last year to develop the world's biggest green hydrogen ecosystem.

More recently, Adani has taken a pro-active approach to his public image, giving interviews to local and foreign media.

Appearing in a popular Hindi TV show this month called the 'People's Court', Adani sat in a mock witness box inside a courtroom setup and answered questions about his conglomerate - offering an unusual level of scrutiny.

He described himself as "a shy person" and credited the rise of his popularity in part to the political attacks he has faced.

Modi's government has denied allegations of favouring Adani.

"People got to know who Adani (was) because of constant targeting by Rahul ji during the 2014 elections and after that," Adani said, during the show, referring to opposition Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi.

Shares of his group's listed companies plunged last week, with cumulative losses of $48 billion, after short seller Hindenburg Research accused Adani's businesses of improper use of offshore tax havens and flagged concerns about high debt.

Adani Group issued a detailed response on Sunday, saying it complies with all local laws and had made necessary regulatory disclosures. The conglomerate said Hindenburg report, which it previously said was baseless, was intended to enable the U.S.-based short seller to book gains, without citing evidence.

'GROWTH WITH GOODNESS'

Adani Group's website says its vision is to balance "growth with goodness" as it aims to build assets of national relevance and transform lives through self-reliance and sustainability.

Adani is no stranger to controversy. The most recent was months of protest by fishermen against construction of a $900-million port in southern India's Kerala, in which he sued the state government and fishermen leaders. And in Australia, environmental activists for years protested against Adani's Carmichael coal mine project in Queensland on concerns of carbon emissions and damage to the Great Barrier Reef.

His latest challenge is how to deal with an unprecedented share price rout as the group's flagship firm Adani Enterprises launched the country's biggest public secondary share offering this week, aiming to raise $2.5 billion.

The stock's price on Friday fell well below the offer price, casting doubts on its success.

Image guru Dilip Cherian told Reuters the Hindenburg Report - and its fallout - could carry reputational risk but Adani could take action to limit that damage and reassure investors of the group's financial and assets strength.

"In terms of the kind of stellar rise he has had this is a hazard," Cherian said.

Adani told India Today TV in December that people raising questions about the group's debt had not done a deep dive into its financials, without saying who he was referring to.

As the market rout played out on Mumbai exchanges, Adani was seen heading to a meeting at the federal power minister's office in New Delhi. It is not known what was discussed and Adani Group did not respond to a request for comment on Friday.

Adani Group's consolidated gross debt stands at $23.34 billion, Jefferies says. While Hindenburg alleged key listed Adani companies had "substantial debt" which has put the entire group on a "precarious financial footing", the Adani Group has repeatedly said its borrowings are manageable and no investor has raised any concern.

(Reporting by Shivam Patel, Aditi Shah and Aditya Kalra in New Delhi; Additional reporting by Nikunj Ohri in New Delhi and Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle and Alexander Smith)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED -18.52% 2762.15 End-of-day quote.-28.43%
ADANI PORTS & SPECIAL ECONOMIC ZONE LIMITED -16.29% 596.95 Delayed Quote.-27.03%
ADANI POWER LIMITED -5.00% 247.95 Delayed Quote.-17.23%
ADANI TRANSMISSION LIMITED -20.00% 2014.2 Delayed Quote.-22.21%
AMBUJA CEMENTS LIMITED -17.16% 381.15 End-of-day quote.-27.28%
CHRISTIAN DIOR SE -0.25% 788 Real-time Quote.15.71%
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE -0.07% 801 Real-time Quote.17.81%
TOTALENERGIES SE 0.19% 58.62 Real-time Quote.-0.05%
All news about ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED
02:10pIndia's Gautam Adani: Asia's richest man in eye of a storm
RE
12:35pAdani group cfo says short term market volatility has not distu…
RE
12:11pIndia's Adani Group: Hindenburg report intended to create false mark..
RE
12:08pIndia's Adani hits back at Hindenburg, insists made full disclosure
RE
11:52aIndia's Adani Group: Hindenburg report intended only to create false..
RE
11:41aIndia's Adani Group Says Hindenburg Report Intended Only To Create False Market
RE
11:06aAdani's $2.5 billion share sale faces crucial day after Indian rout
RE
01/28India’s adani enterprises says we are extremely confident about…
RE
01/28India’s adani enterprises says there is no change in schedule or…
RE
01/28India’s adani enterprises says bankers, investors have full fait…
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 717 B 8 794 M 8 794 M
Net income 2023 23 734 M 291 M 291 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 133x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 3 199 B 39 240 M 39 240 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 4,46x
Capi. / Sales 2024 4,13x
Nbr of Employees 5 051
Free-Float 19,8%
Chart ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Adani Enterprises Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 2 762,15 INR
Average target price 3 512,00 INR
Spread / Average Target 27,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rajesh Shantilal Adani Managing Director & Executive Director
Jugeshinder Singh Chief Financial Officer
Gautambhai Shantilal Adani Executive Chairman
Jatin R. Jalundhwala Secretary & Joint President-Legal
Hemant Madhusudan Nerurkar Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED-28.43%39 240
MITSUBISHI CORPORATION3.83%49 632
ITOCHU CORPORATION1.45%47 349
MITSUI & CO., LTD.1.66%46 011
SUMITOMO CORPORATION7.47%22 711
MARUBENI CORPORATION6.80%21 186