Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Adani Enterprises Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    512599   INE423A01024

ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED

(512599)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2023-01-26
2762.15 INR   -18.52%
02:58pStocks, dollar edge up on Fed soft landing hopes
RE
02:42pIndia's Gautam Adani: Asia's richest man in the eye of a storm
RE
11:43aStocks, dollar edge up as data keeps Fed on track
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

India's Gautam Adani: Asia's richest man in the eye of a storm

01/27/2023 | 02:42pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Indian billionaire Adani speaks during an interview with Reuters at his office in Ahmedabad

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India's Gautam Adani, the school drop-out turned billionaire who rose to become Asia's richest man, faces possibly the biggest challenge of his career after a U.S. short seller cast doubts on his business practices, hammering shares in his companies and his reputation.

Adani, whose home state is Gujarat in western India, built his business empire from scratch after starting as a commodities trader. India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi hails from the same state and their relationship has come under intense scrutiny by Modi's opponents for years.

Adani's business empire grew rapidly and his wealth ballooned. His interests span ports, power generation, airports, mining, edible oils, renewable power and more recently media and cement.

He rose to become the world's third-richest person according to Forbes, with a net worth of $127 billion, trailing only Bernard Arnault and Elon Musk. Married to dentist Priti Adani, he has two sons, Karan and Jeet, both of whom are involved in the company businesses.

Despite his riches the 60-year-old, who comes from a middle-class textile family, was far lesser known than other billionaires in a country where many inherit their wealth.

His business style was described as "very hands on", according to one person with direct knowledge of his dealings.

As Adani's empire swelled, stocks of his seven listed companies surged - in some cases more than 1,500% in the last three years amid aggressive expansion. He denied allegations by Modi's opponents that he had benefited from their close ties.

In a 2014 interview with Reuters, when asked if he was friends with Modi, Adani said he had friends across the political spectrum, but avoids politics.

He has said no one political leader is behind his success and when asked about Modi's use of Adani corporate planes during the interview, Adani said Modi "pays fully".

In recent years, the $220 billion Adani Group empire has attracted foreign investment - France's TotalEnergies, for example, partnered with Adani last year to develop the world's biggest green hydrogen ecosystem.

More recently, Adani has taken a pro-active approach to building his public image, giving interviews to local and foreign media.

Appearing in a popular Hindi TV show this month called the 'People's Court', Adani sat in a mock witness box inside a courtroom setup and answered questions about his conglomerate - offering an unusual level of scrutiny. He described himself as "a shy person" and credited the rise of his popularity in part to the political attacks he has faced.

Modi's government has denied allegations of favouring Adani.

"People got to know who Adani (was) because of constant targeting by Rahul ji during the 2014 elections and after that," Adani said, during the show, referring to opposition Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi.

Three weeks later, shares of his group's listed companies plunged on Friday, taking their cumulative losses to $48 billion this week. Short seller Hindenburg Research on Wednesday accused Adani's businesses of improper use of offshore tax havens and flagged concerns about high debt. Adani has called the report baseless, and said he was considering taking action.

REPUTATION CHALLENGE

Adani Group's website says its vision is to balance "growth with goodness" as it aims to build assets of national relevance and transform lives through self-reliance and sustainability.

Adani is no stranger to controversies. The most recent was months of protest by fishermen against construction of a $900-million port in southern India's Kerala, in which he sued the state government and fishermen leaders. And in Australia, environmental activists for years protested against Adani's Carmichael coal mine project in Queensland on concerns of carbon emissions and damage to the Great Barrier Reef.

His latest challenge is how to deal with an unprecedented share price rout as the group's flagship firm Adani Enterprises launched the country's biggest public secondary share offering this week, aiming to raise $2.5 billion.

The stock's price on Friday fell well below the offer price, casting doubts on its success.

Image guru Dilip Cherian told Reuters the Hindenburg Report - and its fallout - could carry reputational risk for Adani but he could take action to limit that damage and reassure investors of the group's financial and assets strength and ensure the share sale is a success.

"In terms of the kind of stellar rise he has had this is a hazard," Cherian said.

Adani told India Today TV in December that people who were raising questions about the group's debt had not done a deep dive into its financials, without saying who he was referring to.

As the market rout played out on Mumbai exchanges, Adani was seen heading to a meeting at the federal power minister's office in New Delhi. It is not known what was discussed and Adani Group did not respond to a request for comment on Friday.

Adani Group's consolidated gross debt stands at $23.34 billion, Jefferies says. While Hindenburg alleged key listed Adani companies had "substantial debt" which has put the entire group on a "precarious financial footing", the Adani Group has repeatedly said its borrowings are manageable and no investor has raised any concern.

(Reporting by Shivam Patel, Aditi Shah and Aditya Kalra in New Delhi; Additional reporting by Nikunj Ohri in New Delhi and Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

By Shivam Patel, Aditi Shah and Aditya Kalra


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED -18.52% 2762.15 End-of-day quote.-28.43%
ADANI PORTS & SPECIAL ECONOMIC ZONE LIMITED -16.29% 596.95 Delayed Quote.-12.83%
ADANI POWER LIMITED -5.00% 247.95 Delayed Quote.-12.87%
ADANI TRANSMISSION LIMITED -20.00% 2014.2 Delayed Quote.-2.76%
AMBUJA CEMENTS LIMITED -17.16% 381.15 End-of-day quote.-27.28%
CHRISTIAN DIOR SE -0.25% 788 Real-time Quote.16.01%
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE -0.07% 801 Real-time Quote.17.90%
TOTALENERGIES SE 0.19% 58.62 Real-time Quote.-0.24%
All news about ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED
02:58pStocks, dollar edge up on Fed soft landing hopes
RE
02:42pIndia's Gautam Adani: Asia's richest man in the eye of a storm
RE
11:43aStocks, dollar edge up as data keeps Fed on track
RE
11:31aNorth American Morning Briefing: Inflation Data Eyed; Gl..
DJ
09:46aIndia's Adani slammed by $48 bln stock rout
RE
09:33aIndia's top banks say Adani exposure within RBI limits but remain watchful
RE
06:36aAdani mulls suing US short-seller as shares sink up to 20%
AQ
06:17aMarketmind: Chipped
RE
05:33aAdani's Fraud Controversy, Weak Bank and Oil &Gas Stocks Drag Indian Equities
MT
04:45aInstant View: India's Adani slammed by $48 billion stock rout, clouding rec..
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 717 B 8 794 M 8 794 M
Net income 2023 23 734 M 291 M 291 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 133x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 3 199 B 39 255 M 39 240 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 4,46x
Capi. / Sales 2024 4,13x
Nbr of Employees 5 051
Free-Float 19,8%
Chart ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Adani Enterprises Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 2 762,15 INR
Average target price 3 512,00 INR
Spread / Average Target 27,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rajesh Shantilal Adani Managing Director & Executive Director
Jugeshinder Singh Chief Financial Officer
Gautambhai Shantilal Adani Executive Chairman
Jatin R. Jalundhwala Secretary & Joint President-Legal
Hemant Madhusudan Nerurkar Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED-28.43%48 176
MITSUBISHI CORPORATION3.60%49 337
ITOCHU CORPORATION0.34%46 658
MITSUI & CO., LTD.1.45%45 747
SUMITOMO CORPORATION6.15%22 349
MARUBENI CORPORATION5.45%20 840