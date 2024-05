BENGALURU (Reuters) - Gautam Adani, Indian billionaire and chairman of ports-to-power conglomerate Adani Group, is in talks with Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma to acquire a stake in the embattled digital payments firm, the Times of India reported on Wednesday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

(Reporting by Hritam Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)