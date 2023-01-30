India's LIC reviewing Adani response to short seller's allegation

NEW DELHI, Jan 30 (Reuters) - India's Life Insurance
Corporation (LIC) said on Monday it was reviewing the
Adani Group's response to scathing criticism by a U.S.
short-seller and would hold talks with the group's management
within days.
Shares of companies in the group, led by Asia's richest
person Gautam Adani, have lost about $66 billion since
Hindenburg Research flagged concerns early last week about the
business house's debt levels and the use of tax havens. Adani
says it complies with all local laws and has made the necessary
regulatory disclosures.
"Presently there is a situation that's emerging and we are
not sure what is the factual position ... Since we are a large
investor we have the right to ask relevant questions and we will
definitely engage with them," LIC Managing Director Raj Kumar
told Reuters.
State-run LIC, the country's largest insurer, says it has
invested 364.7 billion rupees ($4.47 billion) in Adani
companies, about 1% of its assets under management.
"Of course we are studying the 413-page reply given by Adani
Group," Kumar said. "We will also see if the concerns are
addressed - if we believe the concerns are not addressed we will
seek further clarification from them."
LIC owned a 4.23% stake in the flagship Adani Enterprises
as of end-December, over 9% in Adani Ports and Special
Economic Zone, nearly 6% in Adani Total Gas
and 3.65% in Adani Transmission, according to data
from the Bombay Stock Exchange.
Kumar's comments came after Adani said in a statement late
on Sunday that its "strategic and long-term investors have
reposed complete faith and confidence in the group".
($1 = 81.6120 Indian rupees)
