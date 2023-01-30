Advanced search
    512599   INE423A01024

ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED

(512599)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2023-01-26
2762.15 INR   -18.52%
India's LIC reviewing Adani response to short seller's allegation

01/30/2023 | 04:55am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW DELHI, Jan 30 (Reuters) - India's Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) said on Monday it was reviewing the Adani Group's response to scathing criticism by a U.S. short-seller and would hold talks with the group's management within days.

Shares of companies in the group, led by Asia's richest person Gautam Adani, have lost about $66 billion since Hindenburg Research flagged concerns early last week about the business house's debt levels and the use of tax havens. Adani says it complies with all local laws and has made the necessary regulatory disclosures.

"Presently there is a situation that's emerging and we are not sure what is the factual position ... Since we are a large investor we have the right to ask relevant questions and we will definitely engage with them," LIC Managing Director Raj Kumar told Reuters.

State-run LIC, the country's largest insurer, says it has invested 364.7 billion rupees ($4.47 billion) in Adani companies, about 1% of its assets under management.

"Of course we are studying the 413-page reply given by Adani Group," Kumar said. "We will also see if the concerns are addressed - if we believe the concerns are not addressed we will seek further clarification from them."

LIC owned a 4.23% stake in the flagship Adani Enterprises as of end-December, over 9% in Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, nearly 6% in Adani Total Gas and 3.65% in Adani Transmission, according to data from the Bombay Stock Exchange.

Kumar's comments came after Adani said in a statement late on Sunday that its "strategic and long-term investors have reposed complete faith and confidence in the group". ($1 = 81.6120 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Nikunj Ohri Editing by David Goodman and Raju Gopalakrishnan)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED -18.52% 2762.15 End-of-day quote.-28.43%
ADANI PORTS & SPECIAL ECONOMIC ZONE LIMITED 0.15% 602 Delayed Quote.-27.03%
ADANI POWER LIMITED -5.00% 235.55 Delayed Quote.-17.23%
ADANI TOTAL GAS LIMITED -20.00% 2342.4 Delayed Quote.-20.71%
ADANI TRANSMISSION LIMITED -15.20% 1707.5 Delayed Quote.-22.21%
AMBUJA CEMENTS LIMITED -17.16% 381.15 End-of-day quote.-27.28%
LIFE INSURANCE CORPORATION OF INDIA -1.54% 655.2 Delayed Quote.-2.72%
TOTALENERGIES SE -1.07% 57.98 Real-time Quote.-0.05%
Financials
Sales 2023 717 B 8 794 M 8 794 M
Net income 2023 23 734 M 291 M 291 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 133x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 3 199 B 39 240 M 39 240 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 4,46x
Capi. / Sales 2024 4,13x
Nbr of Employees 5 051
Free-Float 19,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 2 762,15 INR
Average target price 3 512,00 INR
Spread / Average Target 27,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rajesh Shantilal Adani Managing Director & Executive Director
Jugeshinder Singh Chief Financial Officer
Gautambhai Shantilal Adani Executive Chairman
Jatin R. Jalundhwala Secretary & Joint President-Legal
Hemant Madhusudan Nerurkar Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED-28.43%39 240
MITSUBISHI CORPORATION3.83%49 632
ITOCHU CORPORATION1.45%47 349
MITSUI & CO., LTD.1.66%46 011
SUMITOMO CORPORATION7.47%22 711
MARUBENI CORPORATION6.80%21 186