  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Adani Enterprises Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    512599   INE423A01024

ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED

(512599)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2023-02-02
1584.20 INR   +1.25%
07:55aIndia's market regulator says markets stable amid Adani stock rout
RE
07:36aIndia Market Regulator Says During The Past Week, Unusual Price Movement In The Stocks Of A Business Conglomerate Has Been Observed - Statement
RE
07:10aIndia's Axis Bank says it is comfortable with exposure to Adani Group
RE
India's market regulator says markets stable amid Adani stock rout

02/04/2023 | 07:55am EST
FILE PHOTO: Traffic moves past the logo of the Adani Group installed at a roundabout on the ring road in Ahmedabad

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India's market regulator on Saturday said that Indian financial markets remain stable and continue to function in a transparent and efficient manner.

The statement by the Securities and Exchange Board of India comes amid a rout in shares of the Adani group and follows a similar assurance from the central bank which said that the banking sector remained stable.

"During the past week, unusual price movement in the stocks of a business conglomerate has been observed," the regulator said without naming any specific entity.

It said mechanisms are in place to address excessive volatility in specific stocks, adding: "This mechanism gets automatically triggered under certain conditions of price volatility in any stock."

Any matters related to specific entities will be examined and appropriate action will be taken after due examination, the regulator said.

(Reporting by Ira Dugal, Editing by William Maclean)


© Reuters 2023
