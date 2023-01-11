Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Adani Enterprises Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    512599   INE423A01024

ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED

(512599)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2023-01-09
3647.20 INR   -5.37%
03:04aIndia to seek bids to set up green hydrogen plants by May - sources
RE
01/10Weakness in IT Stocks Drags Indian Equities to Fall 1%
MT
01/06Adani eyes stake in state-backed power trader PTC India - Bloomberg News
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

India to seek bids to set up green hydrogen plants by May - sources

01/11/2023 | 03:04am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Workers clean photovoltaic panels inside a solar power plant in Gujarat

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India will by May invite bids for subsidies for setting up green-hydrogen manufacturing and utilisation hubs, fertiliser and steel plants based on the fuel, and factories for making electrolysers, two government sources told Reuters.

The bidding process is part of a first phase of a $2 billion incentive plan announced last week to boost use of green hydrogen to cut emissions and make India a major exporter in the field.

Green hydrogen is hydrogen made with renewable energy. The plan aims at using it in fertiliser and steel production in place of hydrogen made with fossil fuels, blending it into urban gas supply gas and promoting its use in transportation.

The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy did not respond to a query sent by Reuters.

Establishing electrolyser factories and hubs for making and using green hydrogen could attract interest from such big companies such as Reliance Group and Adani Group, which have already committed billions of dollars to green-hydrogen activities. Electrolysers are devices for making hydrogen.

The government will call witin three to four months for competitive bids for establishing two green hydrogen hubs, two government sources, who did not want to be named, told Reuters.

In the same period it will seek bids for setting up two fertiliser plants using green hydrogen and green ammonia - ammonia made with green hydrogen - they said.

It will subsidise establshment of the activities proposed by the winning bidders, which will retain ownership.

The government intends to award contracts within a year, both sources said.

Other countries are working in this field, but high costs of transporting and storing hydrogen and of making electrolysers are key issues that need to be resolved

The plan, called the National Green Hydrogen Mission, aims at substituting all ammonia-based fertiliser imports with domestic fertilisers using green ammonia by 2034-35.

The government wants India to produce 5 million tonnes of green hydrogen annually by 2030.

Similarly, steel projects using 100% green hydrogen will be set up, according to two sources.

The hydrogen plan is to be implemented in phases. Up to 2025-26, sectors already using hydrogen will be converted to green hydrogen and low-cost electrolyser manufactuing will be set up.

In the second phase, between 2026-27 and 2029-30, production of commercial-scale green hydrogen in steel and mobility sectors will be explored, the two officials said.

The phase 1 projects will begin manufacturing in two years, the two officials said.

(Reporting by Sarita Chaganti Singh; Editing by Bradley Perrett)

By Sarita Chaganti Singh


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED -5.37% 3647.2 End-of-day quote.-5.50%
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD -0.85% 2536.6 Delayed Quote.0.44%
All news about ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED
03:04aIndia to seek bids to set up green hydrogen plants by May - sources
RE
01/10Weakness in IT Stocks Drags Indian Equities to Fall 1%
MT
01/06Adani eyes stake in state-backed power trader PTC India - Bloomberg News
RE
01/06Gautam Adani Among Potential Suitors Reportedly Eyeing Stake in PTC India
CI
01/04India OKs $2 bln incentive plan for green hydrogen industry
RE
01/04India approves $2 billion incentive plan for green hydrogen industry
RE
01/03Indian shares set for weak open ahead of Fed minutes
RE
01/03Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
RE
01/03Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
RE
01/03Adani lifts payout for NDTV open offer to match payment to founders
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 717 B 8 783 M 8 783 M
Net income 2023 23 734 M 291 M 291 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 175x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 4 158 B 50 930 M 50 930 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 5,80x
Capi. / Sales 2024 5,37x
Nbr of Employees 5 051
Free-Float 19,8%
Chart ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Adani Enterprises Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 3 647,20 INR
Average target price 3 512,00 INR
Spread / Average Target -3,71%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rajesh Shantilal Adani Managing Director & Executive Director
Jugeshinder Singh Chief Financial Officer
Gautambhai Shantilal Adani Executive Chairman
Jatin R. Jalundhwala Secretary & Joint President-Legal
Hemant Madhusudan Nerurkar Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED-5.50%50 930
MITSUBISHI CORPORATION-1.33%46 367
ITOCHU CORPORATION-3.06%44 478
MITSUI & CO., LTD.-2.88%43 211
SUMITOMO CORPORATION-2.21%20 316
MARUBENI CORPORATION-1.82%19 147