Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Adani Enterprises Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    512599   INE423A01024

ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED

(512599)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-19
3357.30 INR   +2.45%
10/20Indian firms' fundraise via public bond sales to double in H2 -analysts
RE
10/20Indian Indices Close on Positive Note on Thursday; UPL Jumps 5%
MT
10/19Adani Enterprises Unit to Acquire over 69% Stake in Air Works India
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Indian firms' fundraise via public bond sales to double in H2 -analysts

10/20/2022 | 11:38pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A man walks past the Larsen and Toubro (L&T) head office in Mumbai

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Indian corporates are likely to raise double the amount of funds through the public issue of bonds in the second half of this fiscal than they did in the first, as tighter systemic liquidity and lower fixed deposit rates make these instruments attractive, analysts said.

"There is a vast pipeline of companies waiting to tap the public issue route and we may see them raising around 60 billion Indian rupees ($724.5 million) over the next four to five months," said Ajay Manglunia, managing director and head of Investment Grade Group at JM Financial.

Indian companies raised around 33 billion rupees between April and September, which merchant bankers expect will more than double in October-March to take the overall issuances above 100 billion rupees for the fiscal.

"With the tightening systemic liquidity situation, some companies are not able to get larger quantum through private placement, but get easy funding through the public issue route," Manglunia said.

Adani Enterprises Ltd is set to make its first-ever public bond offering, aiming to raise 10 billion rupees, while other non-banking finance companies like L&T Finance Holdings Ltd and Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd are also expected to come up with bond issuances over the next two months.

The recent success of National Highways Infra Trust's (NHIT) issue, despite its longer tenor and relatively complex structure, has bolstered expectations of similar demand from retail investors.

NHIT received bids worth around 49 billion rupees on the opening day, more than triple its aim of raising 15 billion rupees.

"Smaller lot sizes also make these instruments attractive as that helps to provide decent liquidity," said Venkatakrishnan Srinivasan, founder and managing partner at debt advisory firm Rockfort Fincap.

Moreover, fixed deposit rates have not risen as sharply as bond yields, making them less appealing to retail investors, say market participants.

"In spite of 190 basis points of rate hike by the central bank, banks are yet to substantially increase their fixed deposit rates to attract investors. Hence these debt offerings are lucrative to investors," said Srinivasan.

The AAA-rated NHIT's bonds, for example, will offer a yield of 8.05% to investors, while State Bank of India offers a maximum of 5.85% on its deposits.

($1 = 82.8220 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Dharamraj Lalit Dhutia; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

By Dharamraj Dhutia


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED 2.45% 3357.3 End-of-day quote.96.50%
BANK OF INDIA LIMITED 2.37% 49.7 End-of-day quote.-3.21%
INDIABULLS HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED 1.63% 127.65 End-of-day quote.-41.44%
JM FINANCIAL LIMITED -1.16% 68.15 End-of-day quote.-8.34%
L&T FINANCE HOLDINGS LIMITED -0.94% 79.05 End-of-day quote.1.74%
STATE BK OF INDIA 1.52% 564 Delayed Quote.20.19%
All news about ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED
10/20Indian firms' fundraise via public bond sales to double in H2 -analysts
RE
10/20Indian Indices Close on Positive Note on Thursday; UPL Jumps 5%
MT
10/19Adani Enterprises Unit to Acquire over 69% Stake in Air Works India
MT
10/18Indian shares seen opening higher as oil slips
RE
10/18Adani Enterprises' Aerospace Arm to Acquire Air Works for $47 Million
MT
10/16Adani Enterprises Signs Term Sheet to Acquire Indian Advanced Analytics Company
MT
10/15Adani Enterprises Limited entered into a binding term sheet agreement to acquire SIBIA ..
CI
10/14India's Shree Cement Q2 profit sinks 67% as fuel expenses jump
RE
10/14INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares end higher as Infosys, banks climb
RE
10/14Adani Enterprises Not Evaluating Plans to Buy Jaiprakash Associates Cement Unit
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 684 B 8 279 M 8 279 M
Net income 2023 17 985 M 218 M 218 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 205x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 3 827 B 46 294 M 46 294 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 5,59x
Capi. / Sales 2024 5,32x
Nbr of Employees 5 051
Free-Float 20,1%
Chart ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Adani Enterprises Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 3 357,30 INR
Average target price 2 800,00 INR
Spread / Average Target -16,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rajesh Shantilal Adani Managing Director & Executive Director
Jugeshinder Singh Chief Financial Officer
Gautambhai Shantilal Adani Executive Chairman
Jatin R. Jalundhwala Secretary & Joint President-Legal
Hemant Madhusudan Nerurkar Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED96.50%45 036
MITSUBISHI CORPORATION11.97%39 866
ITOCHU CORPORATION9.47%37 784
MITSUI & CO., LTD.18.85%33 925
SUMITOMO CORPORATION10.76%15 724
MARUBENI CORPORATION17.28%15 038