Indian watchdog tells investors markets stable despite Adani rout

MUMBAI, Feb 4 (Reuters) - India's market regulator moved
to calm investor concerns on Saturday, saying that its financial
markets remain stable and continue to function in a transparent
and efficient manner, despite recent dramatic stock falls in
Adani Group companies.
Shares in Adani Group firms, controlled by billionaire
tycoon Gautam Adani, have dropped by $100 billion, or half their
market value, since U.S-based short-seller Hindenburg Research
made allegations of stock manipulation and unsustainable debt.
"During the past week, unusual price movement in the stocks
of a business conglomerate has been observed," the Securities
and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) said in a statement, without
naming any specific entity.
The Adani Group denies all Hindenburg's allegations, but the
fall in the value of its stocks led it to call off earlier this
week a $2.5 billion share sale by Adani Enterprises.
Mechanisms were in place to address excessive volatility in
specific stocks, SEBI said, adding these were automatically
triggered under certain conditions of stock price volatility.
Any matters related to specific entities will be examined
and appropriate action will be taken, the regulator added.
Reuters earlier reported that SEBI was examining the recent
crash in the Adani Group's shares and looking into any possible
irregularities.
The comments follow a similar assurance from the central
bank which said that the banking sector remained stable.
Shares of the group's flagship company stabilised somewhat
on Friday and closed 1.4% higher, after earlier slumping 35% to
hit their lowest level since March 2021. That low took its
losses to nearly $33.6 billion since last week, a 70% fall.
Earlier on Saturday, India's Finance Secretary TV Somanathan
said that from a macroeconomic perspective, the Adani issue is a
"storm in a teacup", while Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
said regulators are independent and will take their own action.
Meanwhile, Anand Mahindra, Chairman of Mahindra Group,
another of India's biggest conglomerates tweeted on Saturday
that investors should "never, ever bet against India" despite
"current challenges in the business sector".
Mahindra did not directly mention Adani Group.
