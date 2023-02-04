Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Adani Enterprises Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    512599   INE423A01024

ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED

(512599)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2023-02-02
1584.20 INR   +1.25%
08:56aIndian watchdog tells investors markets stable despite Adani rout
RE
07:55aIndia's market regulator says markets stable amid Adani stock rout
RE
07:36aIndia Market Regulator Says During The Past Week, Unusual Price Movement In The Stocks Of A Business Conglomerate Has Been Observed - Statement
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Indian watchdog tells investors markets stable despite Adani rout

02/04/2023 | 08:56am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MUMBAI, Feb 4 (Reuters) - India's market regulator moved to calm investor concerns on Saturday, saying that its financial markets remain stable and continue to function in a transparent and efficient manner, despite recent dramatic stock falls in Adani Group companies.

Shares in Adani Group firms, controlled by billionaire tycoon Gautam Adani, have dropped by $100 billion, or half their market value, since U.S-based short-seller Hindenburg Research made allegations of stock manipulation and unsustainable debt.

"During the past week, unusual price movement in the stocks of a business conglomerate has been observed," the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) said in a statement, without naming any specific entity.

The Adani Group denies all Hindenburg's allegations, but the fall in the value of its stocks led it to call off earlier this week a $2.5 billion share sale by Adani Enterprises.

Mechanisms were in place to address excessive volatility in specific stocks, SEBI said, adding these were automatically triggered under certain conditions of stock price volatility.

Any matters related to specific entities will be examined and appropriate action will be taken, the regulator added.

Reuters earlier reported that SEBI was examining the recent crash in the Adani Group's shares and looking into any possible irregularities.

The comments follow a similar assurance from the central bank which said that the banking sector remained stable.

Shares of the group's flagship company stabilised somewhat on Friday and closed 1.4% higher, after earlier slumping 35% to hit their lowest level since March 2021. That low took its losses to nearly $33.6 billion since last week, a 70% fall.

Earlier on Saturday, India's Finance Secretary TV Somanathan said that from a macroeconomic perspective, the Adani issue is a "storm in a teacup", while Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said regulators are independent and will take their own action.

Meanwhile, Anand Mahindra, Chairman of Mahindra Group, another of India's biggest conglomerates tweeted on Saturday that investors should "never, ever bet against India" despite "current challenges in the business sector".

Mahindra did not directly mention Adani Group. (Reporting by Ira Dugal, M. Sriram and Jayshree P. Upadhyay; Editing by William Maclean and Alexander Smith)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED 1.25% 1584.2 End-of-day quote.-58.95%
ADANI PORTS & SPECIAL ECONOMIC ZONE LIMITED 7.87% 498.85 Delayed Quote.-39.02%
ADANI POWER LIMITED -5.00% 191.95 Delayed Quote.-35.92%
ADANI TRANSMISSION LIMITED -10.00% 1396.05 Delayed Quote.-46.08%
AMBUJA CEMENTS LIMITED 6.03% 373.7 End-of-day quote.-28.70%
MAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA LTD 2.63% 1388 Delayed Quote.11.11%
TECH MAHINDRA LIMITED -0.53% 1011.3 Delayed Quote.-0.50%
All news about ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED
08:56aIndian watchdog tells investors markets stable despite Adani rout
RE
07:55aIndia's market regulator says markets stable amid Adani stock rout
RE
07:36aIndia Market Regulator Says During The Past Week, Unusual Price Movement In The Stocks ..
RE
07:10aIndia's Axis Bank says it is comfortable with exposure to Adani Group
RE
06:08aAxis Bank Issues Clarification Regarding Axis Bank’s Exposure To Adani Group Entities
RE
05:05aAdani Enterprises shelves $122 million bond plan - Bloomberg News
RE
04:33aAdani Enterprises shelves $122 million bond plan - Bloomberg News
RE
04:21aAdani Flagship Shelves $122 Million Bond Plan After Market Rout - Bloomberg News
RE
02/03PUMP / DUMP : Strong results for Align and AMD
MS
02/03Indian tycoon Adani hit by more losses, calls for probe
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 717 B 8 716 M 8 716 M
Net income 2023 23 734 M 289 M 289 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 76,2x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 835 B 22 306 M 22 306 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,56x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,37x
Nbr of Employees 5 051
Free-Float 19,8%
Chart ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Adani Enterprises Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1 584,20 INR
Average target price 3 512,00 INR
Spread / Average Target 122%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rajesh Shantilal Adani Managing Director & Executive Director
Jugeshinder Singh Chief Financial Officer
Gautambhai Shantilal Adani Executive Chairman
Jatin R. Jalundhwala Secretary & Joint President-Legal
Hemant Madhusudan Nerurkar Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED-58.95%22 306
MITSUBISHI CORPORATION0.35%47 448
ITOCHU CORPORATION-3.18%44 783
MITSUI & CO., LTD.0.03%44 749
SUMITOMO CORPORATION3.28%21 658
MARUBENI CORPORATION8.65%21 323