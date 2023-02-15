MSCI delays index weighting changes for two Adani companies

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Index provider MSCI said on Wednesday
it will postpone implementation of updates to weightings for two
of India's Adani Group companies, Adani Total Gas and
Adani Transmission, to the May benchmark review.
The reversal of the updates to Adani Total Gas and Adani
Transmission in the February index review will be reflected in
the MSCI Index Product files starting from Feb. 16, MSCI said.
MSCI will also apply a special treatment for all Adani
Group's associated securities in the MSCI Equity Indexes
starting from February.
Adani did not immediately respond to a request for comment
sent outside of normal Indian business hours.
MSCI said last week it would cut the weightings of four
Adani Group companies, including flagship firm Adani Enterprises
, in its indexes after reassessing the number of shares
that are freely traded.
The new index weightings were due to come into effect on
March 1 but the proposed changes to Adani Total Gas and Adani
Transmission will be delayed until May.
MSCI said "potential replicability issues" are behind the
decision. Its methodology calls for indexes to be replicated "in
an actual portfolio in a cost efficient matter."
MSCI did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for
comment on why the changes were reversed shortly after being
announced last week.
The changes to the weightings of Adani Enterprises and ACC,
a major Indian cement company the Adani Group acquired from
Holcim last year, are still due to go ahead.
MSCI examined the size of companies' free floats, having
determined there was "sufficient uncertainty" surrounding some
investors in Adani companies.
The MSCI decision came after Jan. 24 report by U.S. short
seller Hindenburg Research that accused the Indian conglomerate
of improper use of offshore tax havens and stock manipulation.
The group has denied any wrongdoing.
The Hindenburg report has plunged Adani, led by billionaire
Gautam Adani, into crisis, wiping some $120 billion off the
value of the group's companies.
Adani and two of its main subsidiaries caught up in a
short-selling storm in recent weeks are to hold calls with bond
investors on Feb. 16 and Feb. 21, according to a document seen
by Reuters.
(Reporting by Scott Murdoch in Sydney, Rodrigo Campos in New
York and Mrinmay Dey in Bengaluru
Editing by David Gregorio and Sam Holmes)