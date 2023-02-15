Advanced search
    512599   INE423A01024

ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED

(512599)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2023-02-14
1778.45 INR   +1.61%
MSCI delays index weighting changes for two Adani companies

02/15/2023 | 05:32pm EST
Feb 15 (Reuters) - Index provider MSCI said on Wednesday it will postpone implementation of updates to weightings for two of India's Adani Group companies, Adani Total Gas and Adani Transmission, to the May benchmark review.

The reversal of the updates to Adani Total Gas and Adani Transmission in the February index review will be reflected in the MSCI Index Product files starting from Feb. 16, MSCI said.

MSCI will also apply a special treatment for all Adani Group's associated securities in the MSCI Equity Indexes starting from February.

Adani did not immediately respond to a request for comment sent outside of normal Indian business hours.

MSCI said last week it would cut the weightings of four Adani Group companies, including flagship firm Adani Enterprises , in its indexes after reassessing the number of shares that are freely traded.

The new index weightings were due to come into effect on March 1 but the proposed changes to Adani Total Gas and Adani Transmission will be delayed until May.

MSCI said "potential replicability issues" are behind the decision. Its methodology calls for indexes to be replicated "in an actual portfolio in a cost efficient matter."

MSCI did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on why the changes were reversed shortly after being announced last week.

The changes to the weightings of Adani Enterprises and ACC, a major Indian cement company the Adani Group acquired from Holcim last year, are still due to go ahead.

MSCI examined the size of companies' free floats, having determined there was "sufficient uncertainty" surrounding some investors in Adani companies.

The MSCI decision came after Jan. 24 report by U.S. short seller Hindenburg Research that accused the Indian conglomerate of improper use of offshore tax havens and stock manipulation. The group has denied any wrongdoing.

The Hindenburg report has plunged Adani, led by billionaire Gautam Adani, into crisis, wiping some $120 billion off the value of the group's companies.

Adani and two of its main subsidiaries caught up in a short-selling storm in recent weeks are to hold calls with bond investors on Feb. 16 and Feb. 21, according to a document seen by Reuters. (Reporting by Scott Murdoch in Sydney, Rodrigo Campos in New York and Mrinmay Dey in Bengaluru Editing by David Gregorio and Sam Holmes)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED 1.61% 1778.45 End-of-day quote.-53.92%
ADANI PORTS & SPECIAL ECONOMIC ZONE LIMITED 0.70% 569.05 Delayed Quote.-30.93%
ADANI POWER LIMITED -4.99% 140.8 Delayed Quote.-50.53%
ADANI TOTAL GAS LIMITED -5.00% 1076.4 Delayed Quote.-69.32%
ADANI TRANSMISSION LIMITED -5.00% 1017.45 Delayed Quote.-58.64%
AMBUJA CEMENTS LIMITED 2.36% 344.6 End-of-day quote.-34.25%
HOLCIM LTD 1.72% 56.72 Delayed Quote.16.46%
TOTALENERGIES SE 0.03% 60 Real-time Quote.2.27%
Financials
Sales 2023 717 B 8 657 M 8 657 M
Net income 2023 23 734 M 287 M 287 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 85,5x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 2 060 B 24 871 M 24 871 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,87x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,66x
Nbr of Employees 5 051
Free-Float 19,8%
Consensus
Managers and Directors
Rajesh Shantilal Adani Managing Director & Executive Director
Jugeshinder Singh Chief Financial Officer
Gautambhai Shantilal Adani Executive Chairman
Jatin R. Jalundhwala Secretary & Joint President-Legal
Hemant Madhusudan Nerurkar Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED-53.92%24 435
MITSUBISHI CORPORATION8.48%50 569
MITSUI & CO., LTD.3.14%45 952
ITOCHU CORPORATION0.46%45 648
MARUBENI CORPORATION15.74%22 372
SUMITOMO CORPORATION8.17%22 343