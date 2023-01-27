Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  Bombay Stock Exchange
  Adani Enterprises Limited
  News
  Summary
    512599   INE423A01024

ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED

(512599)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2023-01-26
2762.15 INR   -18.52%
01/27MSCI seeks feedback on Adani Group over Hindenburg report
RE
01/27MSCI Seeks Feedback On Adani Group And Associated Securities - Statement
RE
01/27Industrial Up After PCE Data -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
MSCI seeks feedback on Adani Group over Hindenburg report

01/27/2023 | 11:24pm EST
The logo of the Adani Group is seen on the facade of its Corporate House on the outskirts of Ahmedabad

(Reuters) - Index provider MSCI said on Saturday it is seeking feedback on Adani Group and associated securities and is aware of a report issued by short-seller Hindenburg Research.

The U.S. short-seller said on Wednesday it held short positions in the Indian conglomerate, accusing it of improper use of offshore tax havens and flagging concerns about high debt, leading to a massive sell-off of India-listed shares of the conglomerate's companies.

"MSCI is closely monitoring publicly available information regarding the situation and the factors that may impact the eligibility of those relevant securities for the MSCI Global Investable Market Indexes," it said in a statement.

(Reporting by Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by William Mallard)


© Reuters 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 717 B 8 794 M 8 794 M
Net income 2023 23 734 M 291 M 291 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 133x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 3 199 B 39 240 M 39 240 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 4,46x
Capi. / Sales 2024 4,13x
Nbr of Employees 5 051
Free-Float 19,8%
Managers and Directors
Rajesh Shantilal Adani Managing Director & Executive Director
Jugeshinder Singh Chief Financial Officer
Gautambhai Shantilal Adani Executive Chairman
Jatin R. Jalundhwala Secretary & Joint President-Legal
Hemant Madhusudan Nerurkar Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED-28.43%48 176
MITSUBISHI CORPORATION3.60%49 337
ITOCHU CORPORATION0.34%46 658
MITSUI & CO., LTD.1.45%45 747
SUMITOMO CORPORATION6.15%22 349
MARUBENI CORPORATION5.45%20 840