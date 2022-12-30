Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Adani Enterprises Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    512599   INE423A01024

ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED

(512599)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-12-29
3859.35 INR   +1.30%
11:34aNDTV founders resign from board after India's Adani takes control
RE
06:01aIndian Equities Witness Volatility on Last Trading Day of 2022; FMCG, Banks Top Laggards
MT
12/29Adani Enterprises Arm Picks 27% Stake in New Delhi Television
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

NDTV founders resign from board after India's Adani takes control

12/30/2022 | 11:34am EST
FILE PHOTO: Indian billionaire Gautam Adani addresses delegates during the Bengal Global Business Summit in Kolkata

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India's New Delhi Television Ltd said on Friday its founders Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy had resigned as directors after billionaire Gautam Adani's conglomerate took majority control of the media company.

Along with the Roys, four other independent directors also resigned, effective Dec. 30, NDTV said in a statement.

Adani Enterprises Ltd, through subsidiaries RRPR Holding and Vishvapradhan Commercial, now owns 64.72% of NDTV, which runs three national channels.

The Roys will continue to hold a 2.5% stake each in NDTV, according to the statement.

"I am resigning owing to the change in ownership of the Company. There are no other material reasons for my resignation," Prannoy Roy, one of India's best-known journalists, said in his letter to the company resigning as executive co-chairperson.

The acquisition of NDTV by Gautam Adani, the world's third-richest person, will pit him directly against fellow Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani who has also expanded his media empire.

"The Adani Group is privileged to further bolster NDTV with world-class infrastructure and talent and transform NDTV into a thriving multi-platform global news organisation," Adani said in a separate statement.

Adani Group would "strengthen and invest in the NDTV newsroom to be a multi-faceted multi-media digital platform", the statement added.

(Reporting by Aftab Ahmed; Editing by Krishna N. Das)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED 1.30% 3859.35 End-of-day quote.125.88%
ADANI PORTS & SPECIAL ECONOMIC ZONE LIMITED -0.18% 818.1 Delayed Quote.12.22%
ADANI POWER LIMITED -1.63% 299.55 Delayed Quote.205.42%
ADANI TRANSMISSION LIMITED -3.01% 2589.25 Delayed Quote.53.34%
AMBUJA CEMENTS LIMITED 0.26% 524.1 End-of-day quote.38.82%
NEW DELHI TELEVISION LIMITED 1.92% 345.8 Delayed Quote.192.63%
Financials
Sales 2023 717 B 8 656 M 8 656 M
Net income 2023 23 734 M 287 M 287 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 186x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 4 400 B 53 113 M 53 113 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 6,14x
Capi. / Sales 2024 5,68x
Nbr of Employees 5 051
Free-Float 19,8%
Chart ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Adani Enterprises Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 3 859,35 INR
Average target price 3 512,00 INR
Spread / Average Target -9,00%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rajesh Shantilal Adani Managing Director & Executive Director
Jugeshinder Singh Chief Financial Officer
Gautambhai Shantilal Adani Executive Chairman
Jatin R. Jalundhwala Secretary & Joint President-Legal
Hemant Madhusudan Nerurkar Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED125.88%52 434
MITSUBISHI CORPORATION17.22%46 664
ITOCHU CORPORATION18.59%45 827
MITSUI & CO., LTD.42.10%44 437
SUMITOMO CORPORATION29.84%20 707
MARUBENI CORPORATION35.73%19 471