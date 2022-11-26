Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Adani Enterprises Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    512599   INE423A01024

ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED

(512599)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-24
3903.35 INR   -0.48%
03:56aProtests at Adani's south India port block restart of construction
RE
11/25Investor Caution Makes Indian Equities End Flat; HDFC Life Insurance Rises 2%
MT
11/25Adani Enterprises to raise $2.45 billion through share sale
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Protests at Adani's south India port block restart of construction

11/26/2022 | 03:56am EST
KOCHI, India (Reuters) - Protesters from a fishing community blocked attempts by India's Adani Group to restart work on a $900 million transhipment port on the southern tip of India, a company spokesperson said on Saturday.

Construction at Adani's Vizhinjam seaport has been stalled for more than three months after protesters, mostly Christian and led by Catholic priests, erected a large shelter blocking the entrance to the port, saying the development had caused coastal erosion and deprived them of their livelihoods.

The Adani Group, led by world's third-richest man Gautam Adani, attempted to move heavy vehicles into the port on Saturday following a court directive this week that construction work must resume, but protesters blocked them from entering, an Adani spokesperson in the southern state of Kerala told Reuters.

Around 25 trucks had tried to enter the port and were forced to turn back after two were hit by stones thrown by the protesters, the spokesperson added.

Calls to senior state police officials went unanswered.

(Writing by Aditya Kalra; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

By Jose Devasia and Munsif Vengattil


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED -0.48% 3903.35 End-of-day quote.128.46%
ADANI PORTS & SPECIAL ECONOMIC ZONE LIMITED 0.34% 879.6 Delayed Quote.20.44%
ADANI POWER LIMITED -0.31% 323.95 Delayed Quote.224.92%
ADANI TRANSMISSION LIMITED -1.82% 2739.55 End-of-day quote.58.10%
AMBUJA CEMENTS LIMITED 1.39% 564.85 End-of-day quote.49.61%
Financials
Sales 2023 717 B 8 771 M 8 771 M
Net income 2023 23 734 M 290 M 290 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 188x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 4 450 B 54 435 M 54 435 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 6,21x
Capi. / Sales 2024 5,74x
Nbr of Employees 5 051
Free-Float 19,8%
Chart ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Adani Enterprises Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 3 903,35 INR
Average target price 3 512,00 INR
Spread / Average Target -10,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rajesh Shantilal Adani Managing Director & Executive Director
Jugeshinder Singh Chief Financial Officer
Gautambhai Shantilal Adani Executive Chairman
Jatin R. Jalundhwala Secretary & Joint President-Legal
Hemant Madhusudan Nerurkar Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED128.46%54 435
MITSUBISHI CORPORATION28.92%49 529
ITOCHU CORPORATION25.13%46 621
MITSUI & CO., LTD.48.71%45 415
SUMITOMO CORPORATION35.34%20 780
MARUBENI CORPORATION41.63%19 647