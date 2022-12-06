Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Adani Enterprises Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    512599   INE423A01024

ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED

(512599)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-12-05
4031.00 INR   +2.58%
12:45pProtests temporarily called off at Adani's south India port
RE
05:49aWeak Metal, IT Stocks Drag Indian Equities to End Lower; Bharat Petroleum Slides 3%
MT
12/05Indian shares set to fall after strong U.S. data stokes rate hike fears
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Protests temporarily called off at Adani's south India port

12/06/2022 | 12:45pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Police officers stand guard near the barricades during a protest rally by the supporters of the proposed Vizhinjam port project

(Reuters) - Protests were temporarily called off at Adani's Vizhinjam seaport in the southern Indian state of Kerala after more than four months of agitation, a protest leader told Reuters late on Tuesday.

Construction by the Adani Group at the port had been halted because of objections from a mostly Christian fishing community which said the port was causing erosion that undermined their livelihoods.

The fishing community will leave their protest shelter and the decision was taken after a discussion with the state government, protest leader Fredy Solomon told Reuters.

Adani Group did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil and Shubham Kalia, Editing by William Maclean)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED 2.58% 4031 End-of-day quote.135.93%
ADANI PORTS & SPECIAL ECONOMIC ZONE LIMITED 0.37% 896.45 Delayed Quote.22.30%
Analyst Recommendations on ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED
Financials
Sales 2023 717 B 8 696 M 8 696 M
Net income 2023 23 734 M 288 M 288 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 194x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 4 595 B 56 180 M 55 737 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 6,41x
Capi. / Sales 2024 5,93x
Nbr of Employees 5 051
Free-Float 19,8%
Chart ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Adani Enterprises Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 4 031,00 INR
Average target price 3 512,00 INR
Spread / Average Target -12,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rajesh Shantilal Adani Managing Director & Executive Director
Jugeshinder Singh Chief Financial Officer
Gautambhai Shantilal Adani Executive Chairman
Jatin R. Jalundhwala Secretary & Joint President-Legal
Hemant Madhusudan Nerurkar Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED135.93%54 766
MITSUBISHI CORPORATION21.66%47 325
ITOCHU CORPORATION18.48%44 739
MITSUI & CO., LTD.41.99%43 390
SUMITOMO CORPORATION29.23%20 138
MARUBENI CORPORATION36.71%19 164