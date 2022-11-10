Advanced search
    512599   INE423A01024

ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED

(512599)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-08
3997.15 INR   +0.91%
Reliance group, Adani bid for India's debt-ridden Future Retail

11/10/2022 | 11:17am EST
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Labourers rest in front of an advertisement for Reliance Industries in Mumbai

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Companies led by Asia's richest man, Gautam Adani, and billionaire Mukesh Ambani, the owner of Reliance Industries have entered the fray to acquire India's debt-laden Future Retail Ltd, a document seen by Reuters shows.

April Moon Retail Private Ltd, a joint venture between Adani Airport holdings and Flemingo group, Reliance Retail ventures as well as 13 other firms have submitted expressions of interest (EOIs) for Future Retail.

Future Retail's court-appointed resolution professional (RP), Reliance Industries and Adani group did not immediately respond to emails seeking comment.

The deadline for submission of EOIs ended earlier this month for Future Group's flagship retail unit, Future Retail, which was once the country's second-largest retailer.

It was dragged into bankruptcy proceedings by banks after it defaulted on loans and its lenders rejected a $3.4 billion sale of its assets to market leader Reliance Industries amid a legal challenge by Amazon.com Inc.

The U.S. e-commerce giant has accused Future of violating certain contracts by dealing with Reliance.

Other entities that have submitted EOIs include Shalimar Corporation Ltd, Nalwa Steel & Power, United Biotech, WHSmith Travel, Capri Global Holdings.

A total of 33 lenders had submitted loan claims of about 210.6 billion rupees ($2.59 billion) in August under the ongoing insolvency process. The lead lenders include Bank of India and State Bank of India.

Future Retail's RP had set a deadline of Oct. 20 for submission of EOIs which had to be extended due to lack of interest.

The final list of entities who have submitted the EOIs will be issued on Nov. 20, following which they will be asked to submit a resolution plan by December 15.

($1 = 81.3620 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Nupur Anand; Editinng by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

By Nupur Anand


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED 0.91% 3997.15 End-of-day quote.133.95%
ADANI PORTS & SPECIAL ECONOMIC ZONE LIMITED 0.30% 893.45 Delayed Quote.21.98%
ADANI POWER LIMITED 1.53% 371.4 Delayed Quote.266.90%
ADANI TRANSMISSION LIMITED -1.64% 3277.35 End-of-day quote.89.13%
AMBUJA CEMENTS LIMITED -0.59% 564.3 End-of-day quote.49.46%
BANK OF INDIA LIMITED 9.07% 77 End-of-day quote.49.95%
FUTURE ENTERPRISES LIMITED -2.94% 1.65 Delayed Quote.-82.47%
FUTURE RETAIL LIMITED 4.48% 3.5 Delayed Quote.-93.42%
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD -1.21% 2572.5 Delayed Quote.9.96%
STATE BK OF INDIA -1.59% 605.75 Delayed Quote.33.68%
Financials
Sales 2023 717 B 8 821 M 8 821 M
Net income 2023 23 734 M 292 M 292 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 192x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 4 552 B 56 003 M 56 003 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 6,35x
Capi. / Sales 2024 5,88x
Nbr of Employees 5 051
Free-Float 19,4%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Rajesh Shantilal Adani Managing Director & Executive Director
Jugeshinder Singh Chief Financial Officer
Gautambhai Shantilal Adani Executive Chairman
Jatin R. Jalundhwala Secretary & Joint President-Legal
Hemant Madhusudan Nerurkar Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED133.95%56 063
MITSUBISHI CORPORATION18.07%43 013
ITOCHU CORPORATION19.19%42 107
MITSUI & CO., LTD.39.53%40 404
SUMITOMO CORPORATION29.11%18 796
MARUBENI CORPORATION30.19%17 125