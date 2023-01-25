Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Adani Enterprises Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    512599   INE423A01024

ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED

(512599)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2023-01-23
3442.75 INR   +0.24%
12:13aRupee edges higher on soft dollar, traders eye inflows
RE
01/24INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares slide on growth fears; Adani group stocks fall
RE
01/24Hindenburg says holds short positions in India's Adani, flags risks
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Rupee edges higher on soft dollar, traders eye inflows

01/25/2023 | 12:13am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A man counts Indian currency notes inside a shop in Mumbai

MUMBAI (Reuters) - The Indian rupee strengthened against the U.S. currency on Wednesday, as the dollar remained muted and Treasury yields declined.

The rupee was trading at 81.5350 per dollar by 10:13 a.m. IST, compared with its previous close of 81.72.

The currency weakened around 0.7% in the first two days of the week. Traders pointed to the Reserve Bank of India likely buying dollars on Monday when the rupee scaled a high of 80.88.

"A tussle between buyers and sellers is likely to continue" as inflows into the market could keep the rupee strong, but RBI's intervention on the other side could limit gains, said Amit Pabari, managing director at CR Forex.

"The currency's broad range would remain between 80.80 to 82.10."

India's first-ever green bond will be open for auction later in the day while bidding for Adani Enterprises' 200 billion rupees ($2.45 billion) follow-on public offering begins on Friday.

Asian currencies were a mixed bunch as some countries resumed trading after two days of holidays for the Chinese New Year. The offshore yuan climbed 0.1%, while the Indonesian rupiah slipped.

Wall Street indexes closed mixed overnight, though their Asian counterparts gained.

The dollar index searched for direction around the 101.90 levels, lately pressured by a surging euro and weak domestic economic data.

U.S. business activity contracted for the seventh straight month in January, adding to a slew of data that showed the Federal Reserve's monetary tightening was inducing an economic slowdown.

Treasury yields continued to fall. The 2-year yield, which tracks short-term interest-rate expectations, was down another 5 basis points (bps) to 4.16% and has overall declined over 20 bps this month.

At the Fed's interest rate decision on Feb. 1, markets largely expect a smaller 25 bps hike.

($1 = 81.5470 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Anushka Trivedi; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

By Anushka Trivedi


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED 0.24% 3442.75 End-of-day quote.-10.79%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / INDIAN RUPEE (AUD/INR) 0.72% 57.881961 Delayed Quote.0.17%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.69% 0.70988 Delayed Quote.2.48%
BANK OF INDIA LIMITED -3.44% 82.95 Delayed Quote.-0.74%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.08% 1.232 Delayed Quote.2.57%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / INDIAN RUPEE (CAD/INR) 0.01% 61.04 Delayed Quote.-0.93%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.11% 0.74852 Delayed Quote.1.27%
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX -0.09% 12693.82 Real-time Quote.-1.04%
EURO (B) VS INDIAN RUPEE SPOT (EUR/INR) 0.10% 88.9438 Delayed Quote.-0.69%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.06% 1.0897 Delayed Quote.1.52%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.07% 0.012266 Delayed Quote.2.15%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.11% 0.64877 Delayed Quote.2.20%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.05% 6.77775 Delayed Quote.-2.15%
US DOLLAR / INDIAN RUPEE (USD/INR) 0.04% 81.589 Delayed Quote.-2.10%
All news about ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED
12:13aRupee edges higher on soft dollar, traders eye inflows
RE
01/24INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares slide on growth fears; Adani group stocks fall
RE
01/24Hindenburg says holds short positions in India's Adani, flags risks
RE
01/24Hindenburg says holds short positions in India's Adani Group Cos
RE
01/24Hindenburg says holds short positions in India's Adani Group Cos
RE
01/24UBS on Ballad Power Systems
MT
01/24INDIA RUPEE-Traders, corporate position adjustments piles pressure on rupee
RE
01/22Adani Enterprises Arm Forms JV with Armaco JSC for Defense Products Manufacturing
MT
01/21Adani Group Plans IPOs for At Least Five Companies
CI
01/21India's Adani Group plans to demerge more business; dismisses debt concerns
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 717 B 8 794 M 8 794 M
Net income 2023 23 734 M 291 M 291 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 166x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 3 925 B 48 136 M 48 136 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 5,47x
Capi. / Sales 2024 5,07x
Nbr of Employees 5 051
Free-Float 19,8%
Chart ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Adani Enterprises Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 3 442,75 INR
Average target price 3 512,00 INR
Spread / Average Target 2,01%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rajesh Shantilal Adani Managing Director & Executive Director
Jugeshinder Singh Chief Financial Officer
Gautambhai Shantilal Adani Executive Chairman
Jatin R. Jalundhwala Secretary & Joint President-Legal
Hemant Madhusudan Nerurkar Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED-10.79%48 079
MITSUBISHI CORPORATION1.75%48 374
ITOCHU CORPORATION-0.43%46 218
MITSUI & CO., LTD.0.10%45 059
SUMITOMO CORPORATION3.85%21 826
MARUBENI CORPORATION3.23%20 367