  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Adani Enterprises Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    512599   INE423A01024

ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED

(512599)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2023-01-26
2762.15 INR   -18.52%
11:43aStocks, dollar edge up as data keeps Fed on track
RE
11:31aNorth American Morning Briefing: Inflation Data Eyed; Gloomy Intel Forecast to Drag on Stocks
DJ
09:46aIndia's Adani slammed by $48 bln stock rout
RE
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Stocks, dollar edge up as data keeps Fed on track

01/27/2023 | 11:43am EST
NEW YORK/LONDON, Jan 27 (Reuters) - World stocks edged higher and the dollar crept up from eight-month lows on Friday as data showing the U.S. economy is on a lower growth path and inflation is slowing kept alive hopes the Federal Reserve would ease its aggressive tightening next week

U.S. consumer spending fell for a second straight month in December, while inflation continued to subside, the Commerce Department said, allowing the Fed to slow the pace of its interest rate hikes when policymakers meet next week.

MSCI's gauge of stock performance in 47 countries gained 0.22%, after the index earlier hit fresh five month highs, while the dollar index rose 0.216%.

A 5.0% annualized increase in the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, the smallest gain since September 2021 in the Fed's preferred measure of inflation, indicated progress, said Russell Price, senior economist at Ameriprise Financial, Troy, Michigan.

"Today's reading shouldn't alter the views of Fed officials, just so long as they were expecting further progress. But success is still far down the line," Price said, referring to the Fed's battle to lower inflation to its 2% target.

Futures showed the market pricing in a slightly higher peak in June of the Fed's overnight lending rate at 4.917%, and then easing to 4.478% in December on expectations of a rate cut.

While the market expects the Fed to cut rates as the U.S. economy slows, current rates already are considered restrictive and investors fear further tightening could lead to a recession.

Wall Street pared some of its initial gains, trading near breakeven. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.14%, the S&P 500 gained 0.18% and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.51%.

"In the short-run the rally (in markets) is over extended and there is a need for consolidation, especially on the equities side," said Francois Savary, chief investment officer at Prime Partners.

Besides the Fed, investors await central bank meetings by the European Central Bank and Bank of England next week and how officials will respond to data showing major economies are holding up rather well with inflation moving lower.

"The data at the moment is kind of telling you what you thought you knew - that inflation is slowing but that the labour market remains tight," said Societe Generale strategist Kit Juckes

"Everyone is now saying perhaps we have gone too far in January," he added, pointing to the big moves in the dollar, yen and euro.

Sterling slipped 0.15% to $1.2387 on investor unease that a British slowdown may prompt the BoE to end its tightening cycle soon, a move that could weaken the pound in the short-term.

The euro slid 0.29% to $1.0857, just off from a nine-month high of $1.09295 it touched on Monday.

Treasury yields rose after Japanese inflation data surprised on the upside. Core consumer prices in Tokyo, a leading indicator of nationwide trends in Japan, rose 4.3% in January from a year earlier, marking the fastest annual gain in nearly 42 years.

The yield on 10-year Treasury notes rose 3.5 basis points to 3.526%.

Asia-Pacific shares maintained their best start to a year overnight with a nine-month high despite ongoing drama in India, where shares of Adani Enterprises sank another 20% in the wake of Hindenburg Research's report about the firm's debt levels and use of tax havens.

Oil prices rose for a second session, buoyed by better than expected U.S. economic growth, strong middle distillate refining margins and hopes of a rapid recovery in Chinese demand.

U.S. crude fell 1.11% to $80.11 per barrel and Brent was at $86.77, down 0.8% on the day.

Spot gold added 0.1% to $1,931.01 an ounce.

(Reporting by Herbert Lash, additional reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe and Amanda Cooper in London and Ankur Banerjee in Singapore; Editing by Toby Chopra, Christina Fincher and Diane Craft)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED -18.52% 2762.15 End-of-day quote.-28.43%
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC. 0.21% 347.73 Delayed Quote.11.56%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (AUD/GBP) 0.15% 0.57347 Delayed Quote.1.69%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.19% 0.65384 Delayed Quote.2.22%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.17% 0.71003 Delayed Quote.4.30%
BRENT OIL -1.11% 86.38 Delayed Quote.0.27%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) 0.05% 1.13995 Delayed Quote.0.59%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.29% 1.23776 Delayed Quote.2.60%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (CAD/GBP) 0.29% 0.606726 Delayed Quote.-1.30%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) 0.33% 0.691668 Delayed Quote.-0.79%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.00% 0.75086 Delayed Quote.1.24%
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX 0.06% 12681.91 Real-time Quote.-1.31%
DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL 0.27% 34030.9 Real-time Quote.2.42%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.05% 0.87715 Delayed Quote.-0.59%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.33% 1.08578 Delayed Quote.2.04%
INDIAN RUPEE / BRITISH POUND (INR/GBP) 0.07% 0.009911 Delayed Quote.-1.01%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) 0.13% 0.011295 Delayed Quote.-0.49%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.14% 0.012268 Delayed Quote.1.50%
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) 0.96% 5903.09 Real-time Quote.5.15%
NASDAQ COMPOSITE 0.91% 11618.04 Real-time Quote.9.99%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.10% 0.64818 Delayed Quote.2.06%
US DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (USD/GBP) 0.30% 0.807839 Delayed Quote.-2.54%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) 0.34% 0.921014 Delayed Quote.-2.00%
WTI -1.21% 80.011 Delayed Quote.0.09%
All news about ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED
11:43aStocks, dollar edge up as data keeps Fed on track
RE
11:31aNorth American Morning Briefing: Inflation Data Eyed; Gl..
DJ
09:46aIndia's Adani slammed by $48 bln stock rout
RE
09:33aIndia's top banks say Adani exposure within RBI limits but remain watchful
RE
06:36aAdani mulls suing US short-seller as shares sink up to 20%
AQ
06:17aMarketmind: Chipped
RE
05:33aAdani's Fraud Controversy, Weak Bank and Oil &Gas Stocks Drag Indian Equities
MT
04:45aInstant View: India's Adani slammed by $48 billion stock rout, clouding rec..
RE
04:08aAdani Pushes On With Offering as Group Stocks Extend Selloff
DJ
04:05aIndia's Adani dollar bonds hit lowest since November
RE
Analyst Recommendations on ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED
Financials
Sales 2023 717 B 8 797 M 8 797 M
Net income 2023 23 734 M 291 M 291 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 133x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 3 199 B 39 255 M 39 255 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 4,46x
Capi. / Sales 2024 4,13x
Nbr of Employees 5 051
Free-Float 19,8%
Chart ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Adani Enterprises Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 2 762,15 INR
Average target price 3 512,00 INR
Spread / Average Target 27,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rajesh Shantilal Adani Managing Director & Executive Director
Jugeshinder Singh Chief Financial Officer
Gautambhai Shantilal Adani Executive Chairman
Jatin R. Jalundhwala Secretary & Joint President-Legal
Hemant Madhusudan Nerurkar Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED-28.43%48 176
MITSUBISHI CORPORATION3.60%49 337
ITOCHU CORPORATION0.34%46 658
MITSUI & CO., LTD.1.45%45 747
SUMITOMO CORPORATION6.15%22 349
MARUBENI CORPORATION5.45%20 840