Stocks, dollar edge up as data keeps Fed on track

NEW YORK/LONDON, Jan 27 (Reuters) - World stocks edged
higher and the dollar crept up from eight-month lows on Friday
as data showing the U.S. economy is on a lower growth path and
inflation is slowing kept alive hopes the Federal Reserve would
ease its aggressive tightening next week
U.S. consumer spending fell for a second straight month in
December, while inflation continued to subside, the Commerce
Department said, allowing the Fed to slow the pace of its
interest rate hikes when policymakers meet next week.
MSCI's gauge of stock performance in 47 countries
gained 0.22%, after the index earlier hit fresh
five month highs, while the dollar index rose 0.216%.
A 5.0% annualized increase in the personal consumption
expenditures (PCE) price index, the smallest gain since
September 2021 in the Fed's preferred measure of inflation,
indicated progress, said Russell Price, senior economist at
Ameriprise Financial, Troy, Michigan.
"Today's reading shouldn't alter the views of Fed officials,
just so long as they were expecting further progress. But
success is still far down the line," Price said, referring to
the Fed's battle to lower inflation to its 2% target.
Futures showed the market pricing in a slightly higher peak
in June of the Fed's overnight lending rate at 4.917%, and then
easing to 4.478% in December on expectations of a rate cut.
While the market expects the Fed to cut rates as the U.S.
economy slows, current rates already are considered restrictive
and investors fear further tightening could lead to a recession.
Wall Street pared some of its initial gains, trading near
breakeven. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.14%,
the S&P 500 gained 0.18% and the Nasdaq Composite
added 0.51%.
"In the short-run the rally (in markets) is over extended
and there is a need for consolidation, especially on the
equities side," said Francois Savary, chief investment officer
at Prime Partners.
Besides the Fed, investors await central bank meetings by
the European Central Bank and Bank of England next week and how
officials will respond to data showing major economies are
holding up rather well with inflation moving lower.
"The data at the moment is kind of telling you what you
thought you knew - that inflation is slowing but that the labour
market remains tight," said Societe Generale strategist Kit
Juckes
"Everyone is now saying perhaps we have gone too far in
January," he added, pointing to the big moves in the dollar, yen
and euro.
Sterling slipped 0.15% to $1.2387 on investor unease
that a British slowdown may prompt the BoE to end its tightening
cycle soon, a move that could weaken the pound in the
short-term.
The euro slid 0.29% to $1.0857, just off from a
nine-month high of $1.09295 it touched on Monday.
Treasury yields rose after Japanese inflation data surprised
on the upside. Core consumer prices in Tokyo, a leading
indicator of nationwide trends in Japan, rose 4.3% in January
from a year earlier, marking the fastest annual gain in nearly
42 years.
The yield on 10-year Treasury notes rose 3.5
basis points to 3.526%.
Asia-Pacific shares maintained their best start to a year
overnight with a nine-month high despite ongoing
drama in India, where shares of Adani Enterprises sank
another 20% in the wake of Hindenburg Research's report about
the firm's debt levels and use of tax havens.
Oil prices rose for a second session, buoyed by better
than expected U.S. economic growth, strong middle distillate
refining margins and hopes of a rapid recovery in Chinese
demand.
U.S. crude fell 1.11% to $80.11 per barrel and Brent
was at $86.77, down 0.8% on the day.
Spot gold added 0.1% to $1,931.01 an ounce.
