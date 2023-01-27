Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Adani Enterprises Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    512599   INE423A01024

ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED

(512599)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2023-01-26
2762.15 INR   -18.52%
02:58pStocks, dollar edge up on Fed soft landing hopes
RE
02:42pIndia's Gautam Adani: Asia's richest man in the eye of a storm
RE
11:43aStocks, dollar edge up as data keeps Fed on track
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Stocks, dollar edge up on Fed soft landing hopes

01/27/2023 | 02:58pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, Jan 27 (Reuters) - World stocks rallied and the dollar edged up from eight-month lows on Friday as slowing inflation data raised hopes the Federal Reserve can engineer an economic soft landing and reduce its pace of aggressive monetary tightening next week.

U.S. consumer spending fell for a second straight month in December, a Commerce Department report said, which also showed the smallest gain in personal income in eight months that partly reflected moderate wage growth - a good sign for inflation.

MSCI's gauge of stock performance in 47 countries gained 0.55%, after the index earlier hit fresh five month highs, while the dollar index rose 0.187%.

"Equities have concluded the Fed really knows what they're doing, that they've shepherded the economy pretty well so far and really have a shot at a soft landing," said Dec Mullarkey, managing director of investment strategy and asset allocation at SLC Management in Boston.

"But what they have paid less attention to is growth and the growth picture is going to be scary this year. It's going to be low for good reason," Mullarkey said, referring to the Fed's pushing rates to "restrictive" levels to curb inflation.

A 5.0% annualized increase in the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, the smallest gain since September 2021 in the Fed's preferred measure of inflation, indicated progress, said Russell Price, senior economist at Ameriprise Financial, Troy, Michigan.

"Today's reading shouldn't alter the views of Fed officials, just so long as they were expecting further progress. But success is still far down the line," Price said, referring to the Fed's battle to lower inflation to its 2% target.

Futures showed the market pricing in a slightly higher peak of the Fed's overnight lending rate at 4.912% in June. The market then sees rates easing to 4.476% in December on expectations the Fed cuts rates later this year.

The Fed, however, will be in no rush to cut rates, contrary to what the market perceives, Mullarkey said.

"The simple, obvious reason is that cutting rates too soon can ignite another round of inflation and that would absolutely shred their credibility," he said.

Wall Street see-sawed a bit in early trade before charging ahead. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.45%, the S&P 500 advanced 0.65% and the Nasdaq Composite added 1.34%, on track to post its fourth straight weekly gain.

In Europe, the broad STOXX 600 index closed up 0.26% as investors tussled with mixed earnings from the region, but easing U.S. inflation bolstered sentiment ahead of major central bank decisions next week.

"The earnings angle is a mixed bag. Some corporates appear to show earnings holding up, while others are reporting disappointing numbers," said Stuart Cole, head macro economist at Equiti Capital in London.

Besides the Fed, investors await central bank meetings by the European Central Bank and Bank of England and how officials respond to data showing major economies are holding up rather well as they continue to raise interest rates.

Sterling slipped 0.16% to $1.2386 on investor unease that a British slowdown may prompt the BoE to end its tightening cycle soon, a move that could weaken the pound in the short-term.

The euro slid 0.21% to $1.0866, just off from a nine-month high of $1.09295 it touched on Monday.

Treasury yields rose after Japanese inflation data surprised on the upside. Core consumer prices in Tokyo, a leading indicator of nationwide trends in Japan, rose 4.3% in January from a year earlier, marking the fastest annual gain in nearly 42 years.

The yield on 10-year Treasury notes rose 2.9 basis points to 3.520%.

Asia-Pacific shares maintained their best start to a year overnight with a nine-month high despite ongoing drama in India, where shares of Adani Enterprises sank another 20% in the wake of Hindenburg Research's report about the firm's debt levels and use of tax havens.

Oil prices reversed earlier gains as indications of strong Russian oil supply offset better-than-expected U.S. economic growth data, strong middle distillate refining margins and hopes of a rapid recovery in Chinese demand.

U.S. crude futures slipped $1.33 to settle at $79.68 a barrel, while Brent settled down 81 cents at $86.66.

Gold prices steadied, with gains capped by the stronger dollar, but bullion was set for a sixth straight weekly rise.

Spot gold added 0.1% to $1,930.39 an ounce.

(Reporting by Herbert Lash, additional reporting by Ankika Biswas and Amruta Khandekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Chopra, Christina Fincher and Diane Craft)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED -18.52% 2762.15 End-of-day quote.-28.43%
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC. 0.03% 347.635 Delayed Quote.11.56%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (AUD/GBP) 0.13% 0.57345 Delayed Quote.1.69%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.17% 0.65387 Delayed Quote.2.22%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.04% 0.71113 Delayed Quote.4.30%
BRENT OIL -1.51% 86.12 Delayed Quote.0.27%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) 0.06% 1.14012 Delayed Quote.0.59%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.14% 1.23973 Delayed Quote.2.60%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (CAD/GBP) 0.25% 0.606458 Delayed Quote.-1.30%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) 0.30% 0.691582 Delayed Quote.-0.79%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.12% 0.75176 Delayed Quote.1.24%
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX 0.03% 12678.47 Real-time Quote.-1.31%
DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL 0.43% 34099.11 Real-time Quote.2.42%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.06% 0.87697 Delayed Quote.-0.59%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.19% 1.08726 Delayed Quote.2.04%
GOLD -0.04% 1930.21 Delayed Quote.6.84%
INDIAN RUPEE / BRITISH POUND (INR/GBP) 0.05% 0.009909 Delayed Quote.-1.01%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) 0.10% 0.011291 Delayed Quote.-0.49%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.14% 0.012268 Delayed Quote.1.50%
NASDAQ COMPOSITE 1.34% 11671.9 Real-time Quote.9.99%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.03% 0.64919 Delayed Quote.2.06%
STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR) 0.26% 455.17 Delayed Quote.6.85%
STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR) 0.26% 1052.4 Delayed Quote.6.91%
US DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (USD/GBP) 0.14% 0.806627 Delayed Quote.-2.54%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) 0.19% 0.919777 Delayed Quote.-2.00%
WTI -2.03% 79.575 Delayed Quote.0.09%
All news about ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED
02:58pStocks, dollar edge up on Fed soft landing hopes
RE
02:42pIndia's Gautam Adani: Asia's richest man in the eye of a storm
RE
11:43aStocks, dollar edge up as data keeps Fed on track
RE
11:31aNorth American Morning Briefing: Inflation Data Eyed; Gl..
DJ
09:46aIndia's Adani slammed by $48 bln stock rout
RE
09:33aIndia's top banks say Adani exposure within RBI limits but remain watchful
RE
06:36aAdani mulls suing US short-seller as shares sink up to 20%
AQ
06:17aMarketmind: Chipped
RE
05:33aAdani's Fraud Controversy, Weak Bank and Oil &Gas Stocks Drag Indian Equities
MT
04:45aInstant View: India's Adani slammed by $48 billion stock rout, clouding rec..
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 717 B 8 794 M 8 794 M
Net income 2023 23 734 M 291 M 291 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 133x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 3 199 B 39 255 M 39 240 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 4,46x
Capi. / Sales 2024 4,13x
Nbr of Employees 5 051
Free-Float 19,8%
Chart ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Adani Enterprises Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 2 762,15 INR
Average target price 3 512,00 INR
Spread / Average Target 27,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rajesh Shantilal Adani Managing Director & Executive Director
Jugeshinder Singh Chief Financial Officer
Gautambhai Shantilal Adani Executive Chairman
Jatin R. Jalundhwala Secretary & Joint President-Legal
Hemant Madhusudan Nerurkar Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED-28.43%48 176
MITSUBISHI CORPORATION3.60%49 337
ITOCHU CORPORATION0.34%46 658
MITSUI & CO., LTD.1.45%45 747
SUMITOMO CORPORATION6.15%22 349
MARUBENI CORPORATION5.45%20 840