  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Adani Enterprises Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    512599   INE423A01024

ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED

(512599)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-24
3066.80 INR   -2.23%
04:12aThe bitter takeover battle between India's Adani and news network NDTV
RE
12:37aIndia's Adani says regulatory curbs do not restrict bid to take over NDTV
RE
12:04aIndia's Adani Enterprises says regulatory curbs do not apply to NDTV promoter group
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Most relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

The bitter takeover battle between India's Adani and news network NDTV

08/26/2022 | 04:12am EDT
NEW DELHI, Aug 26 (Reuters) - When India's richest man Gautam Adani this week unveiled plans for his firm to control a majority stake in New Delhi Television (NDTV), it was the stealth approach in executing the transaction that drew most attention in the news industry.

Since then, NDTV and Adani have locked horns with each other in public. NDTV says certain regulatory restrictions on its founders prohibit them from transferring shares to Adani, a position the billionaire's group refuted on Friday.

NDTV, one of India's most popular news networks, is regarded by some as one of the few independent voices in India's rapidly polarising media landscape, and the takeover attempt has triggered concerns among journalists and politicians that a change of ownership could undermine its editorial integrity.

This is how the firm controlled by the Adani family went about planning the takeover - and how NDTV is trying to resist it.

A COMPANY CALLED VCPL

Much of the spotlight on Adani's two-stage takeover bid is on one, little-known Indian company: Vishvapradhan Commercial Private Limited (VCPL), founded in 2008.

More than a decade ago, NDTV founders Prannoy and Radhika Roy took 4 billion rupees ($50 million) in loans from VCPL, and in exchange issued warrants that allowed the company to acquire a 29.18% stake in the news group.

Those warrants were convertible at any time. Adani Group said on Aug. 23 it had acquired VCPL and exercised those rights, which should give it the stake in NDTV.

Adani Group's takeover bid is without NDTV's consent, the news organisation said hours later. Internally, an NDTV memo referred to the move as "entirely unexpected."

AN OPEN OFFER PLAN

Adani Group's indirect control of a stake above 25% means it must put forward an open offer to purchase at least 26% more from existing shareholders in NDTV to give them an opportunity to exit, according to Indian regulations.

That's what Adani did. Laying out its plan, the Adani Group said the open offer will be at 294 rupees per NDTV share for a total consideration of up to $62 million.

If the two-stage plan works, Adani Group would get 55.18% of the popular news network.

Although NDTV has said Adani's move was without its consent, four lawyers who spoke to Reuters said Adani Group was well within its legal rights in the deal process so far.

NDTV, ADANI ARGUE PUBLICLY

NDTV had said it was given two days to transfer the shares due to the Adani Group after it made the takeover bid.

But as that deadline neared, NDTV threw a spanner in the works.

It disclosed on Aug. 25 that its founders were currently prohibited from dealing in India's securities market due to a 2020 regulatory decision in a case of suspected insider trading of NDTV shares. According to NDTV, that means the Roys' entity can't transfer the shares Adani was trying to secure.

The regulatory restriction is in place until November this year, and a lawyer said NDTV's effort at best can "stall or slow down the process" of Adani's takeover.

But Adani on Aug. 26 called NDTV's arguments "baseless", saying NDTV is legally bound to immediately transfer the shares. Adani says the Roys' entity is not subject to the market regulator's trading restriction on the Roys themselves.

Some lawyers have said NDTV should have foreseen the situation as its founders had issued warrants to VCPL years ago and there was always a possibility a company could execute them to acquire a stake. NDTV today is contesting rights it gave away years ago.

One option would be for the NDTV founders to make their own open offer at a higher price to try to increase their stake and challenge Adani, said Shriram Subramanian, founder of proxy advisory firm InGovern. (Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in New Delhi, M. Sriram and Abhirup Roy in Mumbai; Editing by Aditya Kalra, Jamie Freed and Kim Coghill)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED -2.23% 3066.8 End-of-day quote.79.50%
NEW DELHI TELEVISION LIMITED 4.99% 403.7 End-of-day quote.250.28%
Analyst Recommendations on ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED
Financials
Sales 2023 621 B 7 771 M 7 771 M
Net income 2023 17 985 M 225 M 225 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 187x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 3 496 B 43 738 M 43 738 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 5,63x
Capi. / Sales 2024 5,34x
Nbr of Employees 5 051
Free-Float 20,5%
Chart ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Adani Enterprises Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 3 066,80 INR
Average target price 2 381,00 INR
Spread / Average Target -22,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rajesh Shantilal Adani Managing Director & Executive Director
Jugeshinder Singh Chief Financial Officer
Gautambhai Shantilal Adani Executive Chairman
Jatin R. Jalundhwala Secretary & Joint President-Legal
Hemant Madhusudan Nerurkar Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED79.50%43 738
MITSUBISHI CORPORATION23.85%48 335
ITOCHU CORPORATION10.06%41 618
MITSUI & CO., LTD.19.55%37 753
MARUBENI CORPORATION27.11%17 855
SUMITOMO CORPORATION14.50%17 807