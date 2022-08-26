The bitter takeover battle between India's Adani and news network NDTV

NEW DELHI, Aug 26 (Reuters) - When India's richest man
Gautam Adani this week unveiled plans for his firm to control a
majority stake in New Delhi Television (NDTV), it was
the stealth approach in executing the transaction that drew most
attention in the news industry.
Since then, NDTV and Adani have locked horns with each other
in public. NDTV says certain regulatory restrictions on its
founders prohibit them from transferring shares to Adani, a
position the billionaire's group refuted on Friday.
NDTV, one of India's most popular news networks, is regarded
by some as one of the few independent voices in India's rapidly
polarising media landscape, and the takeover attempt has
triggered concerns among journalists and politicians that a
change of ownership could undermine its editorial integrity.
This is how the firm controlled by the Adani family went
about planning the takeover - and how NDTV is trying to resist
it.
A COMPANY CALLED VCPL
Much of the spotlight on Adani's two-stage takeover bid is
on one, little-known Indian company: Vishvapradhan Commercial
Private Limited (VCPL), founded in 2008.
More than a decade ago, NDTV founders Prannoy and Radhika
Roy took 4 billion rupees ($50 million) in loans from VCPL, and
in exchange issued warrants that allowed the company to acquire
a 29.18% stake in the news group.
Those warrants were convertible at any time. Adani Group
said on Aug. 23 it had acquired VCPL and exercised those rights,
which should give it the stake in NDTV.
Adani Group's takeover bid is without NDTV's consent, the
news organisation said hours later. Internally, an NDTV memo
referred to the move as "entirely unexpected."
AN OPEN OFFER PLAN
Adani Group's indirect control of a stake above 25% means it
must put forward an open offer to purchase at least 26% more
from existing shareholders in NDTV to give them an opportunity
to exit, according to Indian regulations.
That's what Adani did. Laying out its plan, the Adani Group
said the open offer will be at 294 rupees per NDTV share for a
total consideration of up to $62 million.
If the two-stage plan works, Adani Group would get 55.18% of
the popular news network.
Although NDTV has said Adani's move was without its consent,
four lawyers who spoke to Reuters said Adani Group was well
within its legal rights in the deal process so far.
NDTV, ADANI ARGUE PUBLICLY
NDTV had said it was given two days to transfer the shares
due to the Adani Group after it made the takeover bid.
But as that deadline neared, NDTV threw a spanner in the
works.
It disclosed on Aug. 25 that its founders were currently
prohibited from dealing in India's securities market due to a
2020 regulatory decision in a case of suspected insider trading
of NDTV shares. According to NDTV, that means the Roys' entity
can't transfer the shares Adani was trying to secure.
The regulatory restriction is in place until November this
year, and a lawyer said NDTV's effort at best can "stall or slow
down the process" of Adani's takeover.
But Adani on Aug. 26 called NDTV's arguments "baseless",
saying NDTV is legally bound to immediately transfer the shares.
Adani says the Roys' entity is not subject to the market
regulator's trading restriction on the Roys themselves.
Some lawyers have said NDTV should have foreseen the
situation as its founders had issued warrants to VCPL years ago
and there was always a possibility a company could execute them
to acquire a stake. NDTV today is contesting rights it gave away
years ago.
One option would be for the NDTV founders to make their own
open offer at a higher price to try to increase their stake and
challenge Adani, said Shriram Subramanian, founder of proxy
advisory firm InGovern.
(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in New Delhi, M. Sriram and
Abhirup Roy in Mumbai; Editing by Aditya Kalra, Jamie Freed and
Kim Coghill)