  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Adani Enterprises Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    512599   INE423A01024

ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED

(512599)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2023-01-24
3389.85 INR   -1.54%
02:23aTrending: Adani Group Targeted by Short Seller Hindenburg; Stocks Fall
DJ
01:53aAdani Enterprises : Media statement – II on a report published by Hindenburg Research
PU
01:43aAdani Weighing Legal Options Against U.S. Short Seller
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Trending: Adani Group Targeted by Short Seller Hindenburg; Stocks Fall

01/26/2023 | 02:23am EST
0707 GMT - Adani Enterprises Ltd. is among the most mentioned companies in the news over the past 12 hours, according to Factiva data, after U.S. short seller Hindenburg Research released a report alleging stock manipulation and accounting fraud at the conglomerate of Indian billionaire Gautam Adani. Hindenburg said it conducted a two-year investigation into Adani Group's business practices and holds short positions in the conglomerate's companies through U.S.-traded bonds and non-Indian-traded derivative instruments. The report sent shares of Adani Enterprises and six other listed entities falling between 1.5% and 8.9% Wednesday. Adani Enterprises on Thursday said it is considering legal options against the short seller, whose report was "designed to have a deleterious effect on the share values of Adani Group companies." Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (farah.elias@wsj.com)


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-26-23 0222ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED -1.54% 3389.85 End-of-day quote.-12.17%
ADANI PORTS & SPECIAL ECONOMIC ZONE LIMITED -6.31% 713.15 Delayed Quote.-12.83%
ADANI POWER LIMITED -4.97% 261 Delayed Quote.-12.87%
ADANI TRANSMISSION LIMITED -8.85% 2517.75 Delayed Quote.-2.76%
AMBUJA CEMENTS LIMITED -7.71% 460.1 End-of-day quote.-12.21%
Financials
Sales 2023 717 B 8 796 M 8 796 M
Net income 2023 23 734 M 291 M 291 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 163x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 3 864 B 47 407 M 47 407 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 5,39x
Capi. / Sales 2024 4,99x
Nbr of Employees 5 051
Free-Float 19,8%
Chart ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Adani Enterprises Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 3 389,85 INR
Average target price 3 512,00 INR
Spread / Average Target 3,60%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rajesh Shantilal Adani Managing Director & Executive Director
Jugeshinder Singh Chief Financial Officer
Gautambhai Shantilal Adani Executive Chairman
Jatin R. Jalundhwala Secretary & Joint President-Legal
Hemant Madhusudan Nerurkar Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED-12.17%47 407
MITSUBISHI CORPORATION4.13%49 778
ITOCHU CORPORATION1.37%47 317
MITSUI & CO., LTD.2.05%46 188
SUMITOMO CORPORATION6.33%22 471
MARUBENI CORPORATION5.25%20 879