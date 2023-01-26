Trending: Adani Group Targeted by Short Seller Hindenburg; Stocks Fall

0707 GMT - Adani Enterprises Ltd. is among the most mentioned companies in the news over the past 12 hours, according to Factiva data, after U.S. short seller Hindenburg Research released a report alleging stock manipulation and accounting fraud at the conglomerate of Indian billionaire Gautam Adani. Hindenburg said it conducted a two-year investigation into Adani Group's business practices and holds short positions in the conglomerate's companies through U.S.-traded bonds and non-Indian-traded derivative instruments. The report sent shares of Adani Enterprises and six other listed entities falling between 1.5% and 8.9% Wednesday. Adani Enterprises on Thursday said it is considering legal options against the short seller, whose report was "designed to have a deleterious effect on the share values of Adani Group companies." Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (farah.elias@wsj.com)

