March 15 (Reuters) - U.S. prosecutors have widened their probe of India's Adani Group to focus on whether the company may have engaged in bribery as well as the conduct of the company's founder Gautam Adani, Bloomberg News reported on Friday. (Reporting by Shivani Tanna in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
- US probing Adani Group and founder over potential bribery, Bloomberg reports