Adani Green Energy : General updates

Intimation under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015 - Media Release

Media Release

AGEL commissions 325 MW Wind Power Plant, largest

in Madhya Pradesh

Editor Synopsis

Adani Wind Energy MP One Private Ltd (AWEMP1PL) commissions 325 MW wind power plant in Madhya Pradesh

This plant has two 25-year Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) with SECI at Rs. 2.83/kwh

Ahmedabad, 19 September 2022: Adani Wind Energy MP One Private Ltd (AWEMP1PL) (earlier known as SBESS Services ProjectCo Two Private Limited), a subsidiary of Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL) has commissioned a 324.4 MW Wind Power Plant in Dhar, Madhya Pradesh. The plant has two 25-year Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) with SECI of 274.4 MW and 50 MW, at Rs. 2.83/kwh.

With the successful commissioning of this plant, Adani Green Energy Ltd has increased its operational generation capacity to 6.1 GW. This places AGEL's total renewable portfolio of ~20.4 GW well on track to reach its vision of 25 GW capacity by 2025.

The newly commissioned plant will be managed by the Adani Group's intelligent 'Energy Network Operation Centre' platform, which has proven technological capability and has aided AGEL in achieving superior operational performance of its entire renewable portfolio spread across diverse locations in India.

About Adani Green Energy Limited

Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL), a part of India-based Adani Group, has one of the largest global renewable portfolios with overall portfolio of 20.4 GW including operating, under-construction, awarded and assets under acquisition catering to investment-grade counterparties. The company develops, builds, owns, operates and maintains utility-scalegrid-connected solar and wind farm projects. Key customers of AGEL include Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI), National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) and various State Discoms. Listed in 2018, AGEL today is a USD 46 billion market cap company helping India meet its COP21 goals.

For more information, visit: www.adanigreenenergy.com

For media queries, write to roy.paul@adani.com