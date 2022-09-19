Advanced search
    ADANIGREEN   INE364U01010

ADANI GREEN ENERGY LIMITED

(ADANIGREEN)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  03:57 2022-09-19 am EDT
2348.00 INR   +1.36%
Adani Green Energy : General updates

09/19/2022 | 03:50am EDT
Date: September 19, 2022

To

BSE Limited

The National Stock Exchange of India Limited

P J Towers,

"Exchange Plaza",

Dalal Street,

Bandra - Kurla Complex,

Mumbai - 400 001

Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400 051

Scrip Code: 541450

Scrip Code: ADANIGREEN

Dear Sir,

Sub: Intimation under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015 - Media Release

Please find attached a Media Release titled "AGEL commissions 325 MW Wind Power Plant, largest in Madhya Pradesh".

You are requested to take the same on your record.

Thanking You

Yours Faithfully,

For, Adani Green Energy Limited

Pragnes Digitally signed by Pragnesh Darji

h Darji Date: 2022.09.19 11:52:40 +05'30'

Pragnesh Darji

Company Secretary

Adani Green Energy Limited

Tel +91 79 2555 5555

Adani Corporate House, Shantigram,

Fax +91 79 2555 5500

Nr Vaishno Devi Circle, S G Highway

investor.agel@adani.com

Khodiyar, Ahmedabad 382 421

www.adanigreenenergy.com

Gujarat, India

CIN: L40106GJ2015PLC082007

Registered Office: Adani Corporate House, Shantigram, Nr. Vaishno Devi Circle,

S G Highway, Khodiyar, Ahmedabad - 382 421, Gujarat, India

Media Release

AGEL commissions 325 MW Wind Power Plant, largest

in Madhya Pradesh

Editor Synopsis

  • Adani Wind Energy MP One Private Ltd (AWEMP1PL) commissions 325 MW wind power plant in Madhya Pradesh
  • This plant has two 25-year Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) with SECI at Rs. 2.83/kwh
  • This takes Adani Green Energy's total operational renewable capacity to ~6.1 GW

Ahmedabad, 19 September 2022: Adani Wind Energy MP One Private Ltd (AWEMP1PL) (earlier known as SBESS Services ProjectCo Two Private Limited), a subsidiary of Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL) has commissioned a 324.4 MW Wind Power Plant in Dhar, Madhya Pradesh. The plant has two 25-year Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) with SECI of 274.4 MW and 50 MW, at Rs. 2.83/kwh.

With the successful commissioning of this plant, Adani Green Energy Ltd has increased its operational generation capacity to 6.1 GW. This places AGEL's total renewable portfolio of ~20.4 GW well on track to reach its vision of 25 GW capacity by 2025.

The newly commissioned plant will be managed by the Adani Group's intelligent 'Energy Network Operation Centre' platform, which has proven technological capability and has aided AGEL in achieving superior operational performance of its entire renewable portfolio spread across diverse locations in India.

About Adani Green Energy Limited

Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL), a part of India-based Adani Group, has one of the largest global renewable portfolios with overall portfolio of 20.4 GW including operating, under-construction, awarded and assets under acquisition catering to investment-grade counterparties. The company develops, builds, owns, operates and maintains utility-scalegrid-connected solar and wind farm projects. Key customers of AGEL include Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI), National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) and various State Discoms. Listed in 2018, AGEL today is a USD 46 billion market cap company helping India meet its COP21 goals.

For more information, visit: www.adanigreenenergy.com

For media queries, write to roy.paul@adani.com

Disclaimer

Adani Green Energy Ltd. published this content on 19 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2022 07:49:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
