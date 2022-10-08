Adani Green Energy : Investor Presentation

Sub: Intimation of Analysts / Institutional Investors Meeting - Presentation
Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and in furtherance to Company's intimation dated September 29, 2022, the presentation for the interaction with investors / external parties is enclosed herewith and also being uploaded on website of the Company www.adanigreenenergy.com.
Adani Green Energy Limited
Investor Presentation
October 2022
Table of Contents
1 Adani Portfolio - Overview
Adani Green Energy Limited - Company Profile
Adani Green Energy Limited - Business Philosophy
3a Strategic Sites & Evacuation
3b Project Management & Assurance Group (PMAG)
3c O&M Capabilities
3d Capital Management Philosophy
AGEL - ESG
AGEL - Investment Case
Appendix
Adani: A World Class Infrastructure & Utility Portfolio
~USD 240 bn1 Combined Market Cap
Flagship
Incubator
(72.3%)
AEL
Infrastructure & Utility Core Portfolio
Energy & Utility
Transport & Logistics
(60.5%)
(73.9%)
(66.0%)
(100%)
AGEL
ATL
APSEZ
NQXT2
Renewables
T&D
Ports & Logistics
(37.4%)
(75.0%)
ATGL
APL
Gas Discom
IPP
(100%)
(50%)
(100%)
(100%)
ANIL
AdaniConneX4
AAHL
ARTL
New Industries
Data Centre
Airports
Roads
Primary Industry
Materials, Metal &
Mining
(63.2%)
Cement 5
(100%)
PVC
(100%)
Copper, Aluminum
(100%)
Mining Services & Commercial Mining
Emerging B2C
Direct to consumer
(44.0%)
AWL
Food FMCG
(100%)
ADL
Digital
(%): Promoter equity stake in Adani Portfolio companies (%): AEL equity stake in its subsidiaries
- Represents public traded listed verticals
A multi-decade story of high growth centered around infrastructure & utility core
1 . Combined market cap of all listed entities as on Sep 30, 2022, USD/INR - 81.55 | 2. NQXT: North Queensland Export Terminal | 3. ATGL: Adani Total Gas Ltd, JV with Total Energies | 4. Data center, JV with EdgeConnex, AEL:
Adani Enterprises Limited; APSEZ: Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited; ATL: Adani Transmission Limited; T&D: Transmission & Distribution; APL: Adani Power Limited; AGEL: Adani Green Energy Limited; AAHL: Adani
Airport Holdings Limited; ARTL: Adani Roads Transport Limited; ANIL: Adani New Industries Limited; AWL: Adani Wilmar Limited; ADL: Adani Digital Limited; IPP: Independent Power Producer
5. Cement business includes 63.15% stake in Ambuja Cement which in turn owns 50.05% in ACC Limited. Adani directly owns 6.64% stake in ACC Limited. Ambuja and ACC together have a capacity of 66 MTPA, which makes it 4 the second largest cement manufacturer in India.
