    ADANIGREEN   INE364U01010

ADANI GREEN ENERGY LIMITED

(ADANIGREEN)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:23 2022-10-07 am EDT
2204.15 INR   +0.11%
12:32aAdani Green Energy : Investor Presentation
PU
10/03Adani Green Energy Forms Three New Step-Down Subsidiaries
MT
10/03INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares fall as inflation fears add to global growth woes
RE
Adani Green Energy : Investor Presentation

10/08/2022 | 12:32am EDT
Date: October 08, 2022

To

BSE Limited

The National Stock Exchange of India Limited

P J Towers,

"Exchange Plaza",

Dalal Street,

Bandra - Kurla Complex,

Mumbai - 400 001

Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400 051

Scrip Code: 541450

Scrip Code: ADANIGREEN

Dear Sir,

Sub: Intimation of Analysts / Institutional Investors Meeting - Presentation

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and in furtherance to Company's intimation dated September 29, 2022, the presentation for the interaction with investors / external parties is enclosed herewith and also being uploaded on website of the Company www.adanigreenenergy.com.

You are requested to take the same on your records.

Thanking You

Yours Faithfully,

For, Adani Green Energy Limited

Pragnesh

Darji

Digitally signed by Pragnesh Darji Date: 2022.10.08 09:29:40 +05'30'

Pragnesh Darji

Company Secretary

Adani Green Energy Limited

Tel +91 79 2555 5555

Adani Corporate House, Shantigram,

Fax +91 79 2555 5500

Nr Vaishno Devi Circle, S G Highway

investor.agel@adani.com

Khodiyar, Ahmedabad 382 421

www.adanigreenenergy.com

Gujarat, India

CIN: L40106GJ2015PLC082007

Registered Office: Adani Corporate House, Shantigram, Nr. Vaishno Devi Circle,

S G Highway, Khodiyar, Ahmedabad - 382 421, Gujarat, India

Adani Green Energy Limited

Investor Presentation

October 2022

Table of Contents

1 Adani Portfolio - Overview

  1. Adani Green Energy Limited - Company Profile
  2. Adani Green Energy Limited - Business Philosophy
    3a Strategic Sites & Evacuation
    3b Project Management & Assurance Group (PMAG)

3c O&M Capabilities

3d Capital Management Philosophy

  1. AGEL - ESG
  2. AGEL - Investment Case
  3. Appendix

2

01

Adani Portfolio -

Overview

STRICTLY CONFIDENTIAL

Adani: A World Class Infrastructure & Utility Portfolio

~USD 240 bn1 Combined Market Cap

Flagship

Incubator

(72.3%)

AEL

Infrastructure & Utility Core Portfolio

Energy & Utility

Transport & Logistics

(60.5%)

(73.9%)

(66.0%)

(100%)

AGEL

ATL

APSEZ

NQXT2

Renewables

T&D

Ports & Logistics

(37.4%)

(75.0%)

ATGL

APL

Gas Discom

IPP

(100%)

(50%)

(100%)

(100%)

ANIL

AdaniConneX4

AAHL

ARTL

New Industries

Data Centre

Airports

Roads

Primary Industry

Materials, Metal &

Mining

(63.2%)

Cement 5

(100%)

PVC

(100%)

Copper, Aluminum

(100%)

Mining Services & Commercial Mining

Emerging B2C

Direct to consumer

(44.0%)

AWL

Food FMCG

(100%)

ADL

Digital

(%): Promoter equity stake in Adani Portfolio companies (%): AEL equity stake in its subsidiaries

- Represents public traded listed verticals

A multi-decade story of high growth centered around infrastructure & utility core

1 . Combined market cap of all listed entities as on Sep 30, 2022, USD/INR - 81.55 | 2. NQXT: North Queensland Export Terminal | 3. ATGL: Adani Total Gas Ltd, JV with Total Energies | 4. Data center, JV with EdgeConnex, AEL:

Adani Enterprises Limited; APSEZ: Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited; ATL: Adani Transmission Limited; T&D: Transmission & Distribution; APL: Adani Power Limited; AGEL: Adani Green Energy Limited; AAHL: Adani

Airport Holdings Limited; ARTL: Adani Roads Transport Limited; ANIL: Adani New Industries Limited; AWL: Adani Wilmar Limited; ADL: Adani Digital Limited; IPP: Independent Power Producer

5. Cement business includes 63.15% stake in Ambuja Cement which in turn owns 50.05% in ACC Limited. Adani directly owns 6.64% stake in ACC Limited. Ambuja and ACC together have a capacity of 66 MTPA, which makes it 4 the second largest cement manufacturer in India.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Adani Green Energy Ltd. published this content on 08 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2022 04:31:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 88 230 M 1 068 M 1 068 M
Net income 2023 6 689 M 81,0 M 81,0 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 522x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 3 491 B 42 273 M 42 273 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 39,6x
Capi. / Sales 2024 28,0x
Nbr of Employees 1 182
Free-Float 18,2%
Technical analysis trends ADANI GREEN ENERGY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 2 204,15 INR
Average target price 628,00 INR
Spread / Average Target -71,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Vneet S. Jaain CEO, Executive Director & Managing Director
Kaushal G. Shah Chief Financial Officer
Gautambhai Shantilal Adani Chairman
Pragnesh Shashikant Darji Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sandeep Mohanraj Singhi Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADANI GREEN ENERGY LIMITED65.51%42 273
EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.-4.20%19 701
HUANENG LANCANG RIVER HYDROPOWER INC.4.40%17 406
NORTHLAND POWER INC.5.27%6 754
NEOEN-10.85%3 562
ENCAVIS AG20.40%2 949