Adani Green Energy : Press Release

You are requested to take the same on your record.

Media Release

Adani Green switches on India's first hybrid

power plant

Editor's Synopsis

Adani Hybrid Energy Jaisalmer One Limited (AHEJOL) commissions 390 MW wind-solar hybrid power plant in Rajasthan

wind-solar hybrid power plant in Rajasthan This plant has a 25-year Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with SECI at Rs. 2.69 per kWh

25-year Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with SECI at Rs. 2.69 per kWh Adani Green Energy now has 5.8 GW of operational capacity

Ahmedabad, 28 May 2022: AHEJOL, a subsidiary of Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL), has commissioned a 390 MW wind-solar hybrid power plant in Rajasthan. This plant in Jaisalmer is, the first ever wind and solar hybrid power generation plant in India. The hybrid power plant integrated through solar and wind power generation, harnesses the full potential of renewable energy by resolving the intermittency of the generation and provides a more reliable solution to meet the rising power demand.

"Wind-Solar Hybrid energy is an important aspect of our business strategy which aims to meet India's growing need for green energy," said Mr. Vneet S. Jaain, MD & CEO, Adani Green Energy Ltd. "The commissioning of our hybrid plant is an incremental step towards meeting India's sustainable energy goals. We are extremely proud of the unrelenting effort our team has put in to deliver India's first wind-solar hybrid plant. This project is a part of the first construction facility by international banks in Adani Green. It is commendable that the project was successfully executed amidst the uncertainties imposed by the global pandemic."

The new plant has a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) with tariff at Rs. 2.69 per kWh, well below the Average Power Procurement Cost (APPC) at national level, delivering access to affordable, modern, and clean energy to all. With the successful commissioning of this plant, AGEL now has an operational capacity of 5.8 GW. This places AGEL's total renewable portfolio of 20.4 GW well on track to meet its vision of 45 GW capacity by 2030.

The Adani Group's Energy Network Operation Centre (ENOC) platform has consistently demonstrated and aided the Group in achieving superior operational performance of the entire renewables portfolio spread across various locations in India. The ENOC platform will be instrumental in delivering industry-leading performance through this newly commissioned wind-solar hybrid power plant. Adani Green is committed to all the UNSDGs with focus on SDGs 7, 9, and 13.