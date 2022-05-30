Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Adani Green Energy Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ADANIGREEN   INE364U01010

ADANI GREEN ENERGY LIMITED

(ADANIGREEN)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  05/30 06:29:48 am EDT
2151.65 INR   -0.68%
07:09aADANI GREEN ENERGY : Press Release
PU
05/29Adani Green Energy Arm Commissions 390 MW Wind-Solar Hybrid Power Plant
MT
05/25India puts 'new reality' on display with Davos street show
RE
Adani Green Energy : Press Release

05/30/2022 | 07:09am EDT
Date: May 28, 2022

To

BSE Limited

The National Stock Exchange of India Limited

P J Towers,

"Exchange Plaza",

Dalal Street,

Bandra - Kurla Complex,

Mumbai - 400 001

Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400 051

Scrip Code: 541450

Scrip Code: ADANIGREEN

Dear Sir,

Sub: Intimation under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015 - Media Release

Please find attached a Media Release titled "Adani Green switches on India's first hybrid power plant".

You are requested to take the same on your record.

Thanking You

Yours Faithfully,

For, Adani Green Energy Limited

Pragnesh Darji

Company Secretary

Adani Green Energy Limited

Tel +91 79 2555 5555

Adani Corporate House, Shantigram,

Fax +91 79 2555 5500

Nr Vaishno Devi Circle, S G Highway

investor.agel@adani.com

Khodiyar, Ahmedabad 382 421

www.adanigreenenergy.com

Gujarat, India

CIN: L40106GJ2015PLC082007

Registered Office: Adani Corporate House, Shantigram, Nr. Vaishno Devi Circle,

S G Highway, Khodiyar, Ahmedabad - 382 421, Gujarat, India

Media Release

Adani Green switches on India's first hybrid

power plant

Editor's Synopsis

  • Adani Hybrid Energy Jaisalmer One Limited (AHEJOL) commissions 390 MW wind-solar hybrid power plant in Rajasthan
  • This plant has a 25-year Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with SECI at Rs. 2.69 per kWh
  • Adani Green Energy now has 5.8 GW of operational capacity

Ahmedabad, 28 May 2022: AHEJOL, a subsidiary of Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL), has commissioned a 390 MW wind-solar hybrid power plant in Rajasthan. This plant in Jaisalmer is, the first ever wind and solar hybrid power generation plant in India. The hybrid power plant integrated through solar and wind power generation, harnesses the full potential of renewable energy by resolving the intermittency of the generation and provides a more reliable solution to meet the rising power demand.

"Wind-Solar Hybrid energy is an important aspect of our business strategy which aims to meet India's growing need for green energy," said Mr. Vneet S. Jaain, MD & CEO, Adani Green Energy Ltd. "The commissioning of our hybrid plant is an incremental step towards meeting India's sustainable energy goals. We are extremely proud of the unrelenting effort our team has put in to deliver India's first wind-solar hybrid plant. This project is a part of the first construction facility by international banks in Adani Green. It is commendable that the project was successfully executed amidst the uncertainties imposed by the global pandemic."

The new plant has a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) with tariff at Rs. 2.69 per kWh, well below the Average Power Procurement Cost (APPC) at national level, delivering access to affordable, modern, and clean energy to all. With the successful commissioning of this plant, AGEL now has an operational capacity of 5.8 GW. This places AGEL's total renewable portfolio of 20.4 GW well on track to meet its vision of 45 GW capacity by 2030.

The Adani Group's Energy Network Operation Centre (ENOC) platform has consistently demonstrated and aided the Group in achieving superior operational performance of the entire renewables portfolio spread across various locations in India. The ENOC platform will be instrumental in delivering industry-leading performance through this newly commissioned wind-solar hybrid power plant. Adani Green is committed to all the UNSDGs with focus on SDGs 7, 9, and 13.

About Adani Green Energy Limited

Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL), is the renewable energy platform of Adani Portfolio. The company has one of the world's largest renewable portfolios, with locked-in growth of 20.4 GW across operational, under-construction, awarded and acquired assets, catering to investment grade counterparties. The company develops, builds, owns, operates, and maintains utility-scalegrid-connected solar and wind farm projects. AGEL is focused on decarbonization of power generation and is helping India meet its sustainability goals. Mercom Capital, the US-based think tank has ranked Adani Group as the #1 global solar power generation asset owner. AGEL has also been awarded as Global Sponsor of the Year by Project Finance International (PFI) recognizing AGEL as a key driver of energy transition.

For more information, visit, www.adanigreenenergy.com;

For Media inquiries: Roy Paul I roy.paul@adani.com

Disclaimer

Adani Green Energy Ltd. published this content on 28 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2022 11:08:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
